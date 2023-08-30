Much of the attention on West Ham United’s transfer window has been around the club’s midfield situation.

The Irons had to combat the loss of Declan Rice with the additions of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, whilst also adding Mohammed Kudus to relieve the creative burden off Lucas Paqueta’s shoulders in the Premier League.

So far this summer, David Moyes has only added one defender in Konstantinos Mavropanos, but the Scotsman is reportedly on the hunt for some fresh faces for the backline…

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers have submitted a formal bid to sign Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

Negotiations between the clubs over a fee are ongoing, with Moyes keen to sign a player who can provide centre-back cover and stands out as a prospect for the future.

The fact that the titan is still at the League One side is baffling to some, including Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who said:

“It’s an absolute joke Ronnie is still here. We are all amazed and it’s not because we are being greedy or silly.

“He’s as good as he’s ever been, He answered all the questions about him after the gaffer came back to the club in January. He was outstanding in both legs of the play-offs when he was up against some giants.

“He’s now far too good for us and I don’t believe he will still be with us when the season starts as he is made for some of the teams in the Premier League.”

Would Ronnie Edwards be a good signing for West Ham?

Last season, the 20-year-old gem made 40 starts in the third tier, where he averaged two tackles and 1.4 interceptions per game, was only dribbled past 0.3 times per game, was part of 14 clean sheets, made no errors leading to a shot or a goal, completed 75% of his dribbles and won 73% of his ground duels, as per Sofascore.

He has forged a formidable reputation thanks to his potential and consistency whilst also establishing prominence on the international stage. In June 2022, Edwards was included in England’s U19 squad for the 2022 UEFA European Championship and started in the final as his side won the tournament with a 3-1 extra-time win over Israel.

Later that year, the youngster made his England U20 debut and in May 2023, he was included in the Three Lions’ squad for the U20 World Cup. At the tournament, he started all four games, kept two clean sheets, managed 90% pass accuracy, averaged 2.3 clearances per game, won 67% of his duels, and made no errors leading to a shot or a goal.

Similarly to Edwards, Mavropanos is another supremely talented centre-back - a potent combination of ball-playing excellence and defensive solidity.

Ranked against his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, the Greek titan sits within the best 12% for progressive passes per 90, progressive carries per 90, and successful take-ons per 90, as well as the highest 18% for tackles per 90, interceptions per 90, aerials won per 90 and blocks per 90.

Having been described as a “Rolls-Royce” by Peterborough’s director of football Barry Fry, Edwards deservedly looks destined for Premier League football, and he could gloriously flourish at the London Stadium.

Moyes could have a central defensive pairing for the ages, should his recruitment staff get a deal for the young Posh sensation over the line before Friday's transfer deadline.