A price tag has been placed on West Ham target Samuel Chukwueze, who may leave Villarreal this summer.

What’s the latest on Samuel Chukwueze to West Ham?

According to reports in Spain, the Hammers, as well as Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United, have been ordered to pay £36m if they wish to acquire the services of the 23-year-old.

This outlet revealed that the player’s contract expires in 2024, therefore Villarreal has set a far lower asking fee than his €80 (£71m) termination clause, to avoid losing the winger on a free at the end of next season.

Real Madrid has also been name-dropped as a potential suitor and although Chukwueze likes Los Blancos, he is intrigued by the opportunity of playing in the Premier League.

Could Chukwueze replace Bowen?

The £32k-per-week star is enjoying the most productive season of his career - he has registered a whopping 24 goal contributions in 42 appearances in all competitions to underline why he is being tracked by so many clubs.

The £18m-rated man has emerged as one of the continent’s most effective and dangerous dribblers. This is showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 7% In Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive carries per 90.

Even more impressively, the 27-cap international ranks in the top 1% for successful take-ons to underline his status as one of the world’s most gifted and majestic creative forces.

In a recent 3-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, Chukwueze produced the most memorable display of his career by netting twice. The first occurred when he effortlessly skipped past Nacho Fernandez with a sumptuous shoulder drop before a confidence-oozing finish.

The forward managed to top that with his second of the match when he penetratingly cut inside from the right wing and released a rasping left-footed curling effort that flew into the top corner. He was awarded a 9.2 rating, as per Sofascore, and it was another indication of his immense talent.

Football Talent Scout Jack Kulig has described the attacker as “explosive” and has likened his style to that of Arjen Robben.

West Ham's interest in the player happens to be timely with Jarrod Bowen having been tipped for a summer exit as Newcastle are reportedly eyeing up a move.

The Robben regen, therefore, could be the perfect man to fill his boots. A goal-scoring, playmaking, effervescent right winger, who can hug that touchline and then suddenly be ignited into life.

The Englishman, by comparison, has not enjoyed his best season in the capital, scoring just five times in the Premier League. As such, the transfer of the Villarreal forward could be one that ousts him from the London Stadium for good.

This saga will certainly be to keep an eye on as Chukwueze is going from strength to strength and appears destined for a new challenge.