West Ham United are plotting a move to bring Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze to the Premier League, even 'going crazy' for his signature, according to reports.

What's the latest on Chukwueze's future?

The Irons have had an extremely underwhelming season that currently sees them just four points above the drop zone and in danger of relegation, but regardless of their status at the end of the season, attacking reinforcements will still be needed if they are to change their fortunes.

The Nigerian international’s contract with the La Liga outfit is set to expire next summer, meaning that the upcoming window will be his club’s final big opportunity to cash in, and being Quique Setien’s third best-performing offensive player, has caught the eye of David Moyes.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), West Ham, alongside top-flight rivals Arsenal, have “set their sights” on signing Chukwueze ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Yellow Submarines winger’s performances have “caught the attention” of the hierarchy in both E20 and N7, with the two sides “going crazy” to secure his services.

Villarreal have the “intention” to get him to put pen to paper on fresh terms and extend his stay, but the 23-year-old so far “hasn’t accepted” the offer to renew his deal and therefore “could be thinking of changing” teams in the weeks and months ahead.

Would Chukwueze be a good signing for West Ham?

Chukwueze’s price tag yet remains to be seen, but should the affordable opportunity arise for West Ham, it would be a massive coup for them to seal his signature having been dubbed a “game changer” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The left-footed ace has clocked up 24 goal contributions (13 goals and 11 assists) in 41 appearances across all competitions so far this season and ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons, highlighting his prolific form and desire to make the magic happen in the final third.

The Europa League winner and Champions League participant also currently averages 4.23 shot-creating actions per game which is higher than any other of his fellow teammates, showing that he’s a standout performer when looking to produce chances.

Finally, Chukwueze, who is pocketing £31k-per-week at Villarreal, would add excellent versatility to Moyes’ squad having operated in five various positions since the start of his career, including out wide on both flanks and at centre-forward, so this really is a no-brainer of a decision to make when it comes to completing a deal this summer.