A mystery Saudi side are now making West Ham United an £83 million offer to sign one of Julen Lopetegui's star players, with PIF looking to bolster the Pro League's ranks with another noteworthy talent.

West Ham prepare for Man Utd as ten Hag and Lopetegui battle for jobs

The Hammers and Red Devils go head-to-head on Sunday at the London Stadium, as both Lopetegui and the under-fire Erik ten Hag battle to potentially save their jobs amid lacklustre starts to their Premier League campaigns.

West Ham have lost half of their top flight games and languish 15th in the table, winning just two, while United have really struggled for consistency. Reports have suggested that INEOS could replace ten Hag at Old Trafford if results continue in this manner.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg shared news earlier this week that West Ham are considering Edin Terzic, their former assistant coach, as a possible successor for Lopetegui if they do decide to part company with the Spaniard.

The indications are that both Lopetegui and ten Hag are not safe in their positions as things stand, so Sunday's clash represents a very important game for the managerial duo, as does every single encounter with the microscope firmly on them.

West Ham are also in danger of losing star players in the coming months, who may not want to be part of the ride or their possible downturn. One of them, star winger Mohammed Kudus, has already been linked with an exit from east London.

Kudus is believed to be attracting interest from Barcelona, alongside other elite clubs, and the Ghanaian could well be tempted by the offer of a prestigious move abroad.

Saudi side offer £83 million to sign Kudus from West Ham

According to a Spanish media report this week, clubs in the Middle East are now also throwing their hat in the ring. Indeed, an unnamed Saudi side is bidding £83 million to sign Kudus from West Ham. That amount is apparently "being proposed as an offer" by Saudi, and the 24-year-old forward could be one of the next big faces to land in the Pro League.

This season, Kudus has stood out as a key player for Lopetegui, attempting more shots at goal per 90 and completing more dribbles per match than any other West Ham player in the Premier League according to WhoScored.

The African's started every game so far, and will likely continue to do so, unless injury or suspension befalls Ajax's ex-rising star.

"Kudus has a much firmer technique and knows where he is going," said Dutch footballing legend Marco van Basten, making a comparison between Kudus and Antony during their time together at Ajax.

"Antony may be faster, but Kudus is smarter and more technical. He is much more of a footballer and an all-rounder for the team.”