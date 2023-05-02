After sealing consecutive top-half finishes in the previous two seasons, West Ham spent £179m last summer, with only Chelsea and Manchester United spending more in Europe.

However, the Hammers have dramatically regressed this term and currently sit just four points above the relegation zone and face the unenviable task of playing Manchester City tomorrow evening.

Manager David Moyes admitted the campaign hasn’t worked out as planned and it has been extremely disappointing.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, he said: “I have to be honest and say that it's not worked as well as I would've liked.

"We've introduced a lot of new players, and in the Premier League, it takes time.

“I don't think we could have done anything differently, but we just need to try and see if we can get ourselves through this one and hopefully look forward to picking up next season."

One signing who has perhaps been the most underwhelming and has been unable to adapt to a new league has been Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian is on £90k-per-week on a five-year deal and has been draining the club whilst offering little output.

How has Gianluca Scamacca played for West Ham?

The 24-year-old was signed by the Irons for £35.5m and was their second-most expensive transfer of the window. Combine that with his astronomical wage and it means by the end of the campaign, he will have cost them £40m.

But, the forward hasn’t scored a league goal for West Ham since 4 January and has netted three times in 16 appearances. It has been a hugely unsatisfactory showing, blighted by injuries and consistency.

Last month, it was confirmed that the former Sassuolo man was undergoing knee surgery, and it would be highly unlikely he would feature again this term.

Prior to his injury, Moyes was strangely reluctant to use the target man and said the best Hammers line up doesn’t include Scamacca: “We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is. Gianluca has got to get himself back.

“No manager wants to put out a bad team. You want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out. We just want the output to be bigger and more.”

These comments reflect poorly upon the 11-cap international’s effort and mentality, raising immediate questions if he survives at the London Stadium beyond this term.

Chris Sutton has previously favoured the manager’s standpoint on Scamacca claiming that the attacker has “let Moyes down.”

Whatever happens for the Irons in the remainder of the season, it seems that his future is very murky, and it could be best for both parties if he moves on.