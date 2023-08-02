Highlights Gianluca Scamacca could leave West Ham United this summer as he pushes for an exit after Inter Milan's offer was rejected.

West Ham fans are disappointed with the lack of signings and reluctance to spend the £105m received for Declan Rice.

Scamacca's debut season with West Ham was hampered by injuries and poor performances, and he has underperformed both at the club and for Italy.

West Ham United's Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca could leave the club this summer as, according to journalist Alex Crook, he will "keep pushing" for an exit after an offer from Inter Milan was rejected.

Is Gianluca Scamacca leaving West Ham United this summer?

It hasn't been the transfer window West Ham fans would've been dreaming of so far this summer.

Whilst the loss of club captain Declan Rice was something most people expected to happen, the apparent reluctance to spend any of the £105m they received for their star is more surprising.

It now looks like another big-name player will be following the England international out the door before anyone comes the other way, with Italy international Scamacca looking increasingly likely to return to Serie A, with Inter Milan seemingly intent on signing him.

Read the latest West Ham United transfer news HERE...

According to the Daily Mail, the Italian giants have made an offer worth £25m to the Conference League holders, which was turned down as they hold out for at least £30m.

The Hammers only signed the striker last summer in a deal worth £35m, so, understandably, they would want to recuperate as much of that initial outlay as they can, but with last year panning out so poorly for the player, he will continue to agitate for an exit, per journalist Alex Crook.

He explained the situation live on TalkSport, which was posted to their YouTube channel:

"It's a good few weeks since Declan Rice completed his British record £105m move to Arsenal, but still not a single player signed and actually more players looking to follow Declan Rice out the exit.

"Gianluca Scamacca - hasn't worked out for him at all - certainly is one of those. We know there was a bid of around about £17m from Inter Milan that was rejected instantly but he will keep pushing."

How good was Gianluca Scamacca last season?

It wasn't a great debut season for the former Sassuolo man last year, but a lot of that is down to terrible luck with injuries, as he missed a total of 23 games for the Hammers last year and spent 172 days on the sidelines since suffering an initial injury in mid-November.

That said, when he has donned the Claret and Blue, he has often flattered to deceive.

In the 16 Premier League games he has played for the east Londoners, he has scored only three times, provided no assists, maintained a poor passing accuracy of 66.9% and averaged a fairly mediocre match rating of 6.50, per WhoScored.

His underlying numbers are nothing to shout about and suggest that his poor return at the London Stadium can't just be chalked up to bad luck.

According to FBref, which compares players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the 6 foot 5 titan's best statistics are that he sits in the top 13% for interceptions, the top 10% for tackles and the top 30% for total shots, all per 90.

None of those numbers paints the picture of a great striker and, worse still, he sits in the bottom 17% for non-penalty expected goals and expected assists, the bottom 11% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, and the bottom 6% for assists, also all per 90.

At the end of the day, his performances have certainly been limited by injury, but when he has had the opportunity to show what he can do, he has totally underperformed.

He also failed to produce for Italy last season, with former striker Christian Vieri telling Il Corriere della Sera (via West Ham Zone):

"He (Scamacca) is far behind, I thought he'd get regular playing time at West Ham.

"He must show something more and score more goals."

Ultimately, if the Irons can get the £30m they want and lose just £5m to get him off their books, it might be best for all parties involved and give Scamacca a chance to rebuild his career.