West Ham United have seen an opening bid for Manchester United defensive midfielder Scott McTominay turned down, according to reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Is Scott McTominay leaving Man United?

Since graduating from the academy at Old Trafford back in 2017, McTominay has become a regular feature of the senior first team fold, but last season, he fell significantly out of favour under Erik ten Hag having been handed just ten starts in the Premier League.

The Scotland international still has another two years remaining on his contract in M16, but should he want to receive consistent game time, he will know that he has to make the move elsewhere, and he’s already got a potential suitor waiting for him in David Moyes.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney previously reported that the Irons hold a “strong interest” in the 26-year-old, and they soon took their admiration one step further after Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth confirmed that they had held “initial talks” regarding a summer deal, though admitted that it would take a "big" bid to prise him away.

Are West Ham signing Scott McTominay?

Taking to Twitter X, Tavolieri revealed that West Ham have submitted an offer for McTominay, though this was swiftly turned down by Man United who clearly don't feel that the fee tabled was enough to sanction his sale. He wrote:

"Info #MUFC : Been told #ManchesterUnited rejected a 1st bid for Scott McTominay from West Ham United by claiming £40M to make the deal. The Scottish midfielder is also on #ASRoma's shortlist should Nemanja Matic leave. Wait & See."

West Ham are clearly serious about signing McTominay to have tabled an offer for him and it’s no surprise with him having been previously dubbed a “monster” by his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, so it would definitely be worth chiefs returning with an improved, second bid for the in-demand defensive midfielder.

The Lancaster-born talent last season ranked in the 99th percentile for clearances and the 98th percentile for aerial wins, via FBRef, with the 6 foot 3 colossus providing a great physical presence with his height when sitting in front of the backline, where he’s responsible for clearing the danger before it gets through to his defence.

Man United’s youth product, who scored three goals and provided one assist during the previous campaign, also has the versatility to operate in five different positions over the pitch, including three roles in the middle and even at centre-back and centre-forward, so he would allow the manager to be flexible in his selection.

According to Fabrizio Romano, West Ham have reached an agreement to sign Ajax’s Edson Alvarez for £34/35m, who is expected to fly to England to undergo a medical, sign the necessary paperwork and finalise his move to E20 within the next 24 hours.

McTominay could still be set to follow in his footsteps should he be the subject of another proposal which is deemed acceptable by the Red Devils.