West Ham United are part of a hotly contested race for Bristol City sensation Alex Scott.

What’s the latest on Alex Scott to West Ham United?

According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers are weighing up a move for the 19-year-old, who could cost in the region of £25m.

It is understood that the Irons have held “initial talks” with the player’s camp and are to make a decision in the near future.

Why would Alex Scott be a good signing for West Ham?

The youngster made 42 second-tier appearances, averaging 1.8 tackles, 1.1 dribbles, and 1.1 aerials won per game, as he has established himself as a magnificent all-rounder and one of the country’s most exciting talents. Strong in the tackle, this also a young man capable of gallivanting past opponents with consummate ease.

His sensational rise to stardom means that Scott was named the Championship Young Player of the Year and also in the division’s Team of the Season.

As such, there is a shared expectation that the Englishman will leave the Championship side this summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs said: “I revealed he would definitely go this summer and that is still my understanding that Bristol City will not be able to hang on to the player and they know that.

“There are, believe it or not, eight different clubs that in the last year have enquired about Alex Scott. There is a realistic possibility that they move on a fantastic player who I think could in the future be very big and consistent in the Premier League.”

This has been echoed by his manager Nigel Pearson, who added: “I believe Alex will play for England one day. I thought that when I first saw him in a training session and nothing since has changed my mind.”

Clearly, he is brimming with wondrous versatility and limitless potential, possessing the ability that could fill the impending void about to be left by Declan Rice.

After guiding the Irons to the Europa Conference League victory, the club captain is set to depart the London Stadium, with Arsenal reportedly due to make a third bid for the midfielder.

The former Chelsea academy player is of inexplicable importance to David Moyes, as he ranks within the top 20% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes, progressive carries, and interceptions per 90.

His ability to recover the ball, protect the backline, and progress the ball forward are all attributes that Scott has in abundance, and his arrival would herald a new, exciting era in East London, whilst softening Rice’s exit.

Indeed, when compared to positional peers in the next eight best leagues, Scott ranks in the top 12% for progressive carries to highlight his effervescent ball-carrying nature.

Described as “unbelievable” by Pep Guardiola, the prodigy has proven he is simply far too superior for the Championship and is ready for top-flight action, perhaps in place of Rice at West Ham.