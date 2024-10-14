Amid Niclas Fullkrug's struggle to hit the ground running at the London Stadium, West Ham United sporting director Tim Steidten is now reportedly plotting an opening bid to sign a Champions League striker in 2025.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers were among the Premier League's biggest spenders in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Fullkrug and Jean-Clair Todibo to hand new manager Julen Lopetegui an instant boost. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss is yet to pay back that faith, however, following a poor start which only looked like beginning to turn a corner in a 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town last time out.

Fullkrug has been a particular disappointment following how he stole the headlines at Borussia Dortmund in the previous campaign, before also impressing at the Euros in Germany. Still searching for his first goal for the club and missing the last five through injury, those at the London Stadium may not have too much patience with the 31-year-old, especially if a more long-term option emerges.

According to Darren Whitcoop of the Sunday People, relayed by West Ham Zone, Steidten is now plotting a bid to sign Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window after scouting the Norway forward in the international break against Slovenia. The move would likely see Fullkrug fall down the pecking order under Lopetegui amid concerns over his injuries.

This follows reports of West Ham's interest, which looks set to step up into a formal move when the January transfer window swings open. Sorloth, like Fullkrug, has struggled to adapt to new surroundings since completing a summer move from Villarreal to Atletico Madrid.

Arriving for a reported £27m in the summer, it would come as little shock if Atletico Madrid were at least looking to recoup what they spent when the winter window swings open and West Ham potentially come calling.

"Great" Sorloth could earn Premier League redemption

Amid West Ham's concerns over Fullkrug's injury issues, they could hand Sorloth a long-awaited shot at Premier League redemption. If you cast your mind back to 2018, the Norway international arrived at Crystal Palace only to endure a struggle for form and eventually put his Selhurst Park spell to forget behind him in the summer of 2020.

It's been quite the battle back to the top ever since, with stops on the way at RB Leipzig, Real Sociedad and Villarreal all offering the forward mixed experiences before his biggest move yet to Atletico Madrid. Now, after just one goal in nine La Liga games, life in Madrid will be starting to feel all too familiar for Sorloth, who could already be heading towards the exit door.

After scoring a staggering 26 goals in all competitions last time out, however, there's clearly a star striker still in there, albeit not one ready to steal the show under Diego Simeone, despite the fact the manager dubbed him "strong" in the summer. Instead, Lopetegui could be the man to finally get the Norwegian back to his best as he potentially seeks Premier League redemption at the London Stadium.