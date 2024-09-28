West Ham United chiefs think a "quality" forward is a potentially pivotal addition to manager Julen Lopetegui's squad, as the east Londoners seek to back their new head coach after a tough opening to the season.

West Ham endure difficult start after £120m summer spending spree

Technical director Tim Steidten moved to bring in nine major signings before summer transfer deadline day on 30th August, with defender Maximilian Kilman, winger Crysencio Summerville, striker Niclas Fullkrug, Brazilian Luis Guilherme, defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler all joining the club for a combined fee of around £120m.

However, it hasn't exactly been plain sailing for Lopetegui so far, who has big shoes to fill after ex-boss David Moyes reached new levels with West Ham by securing them their first piece of silverware since the 1980s.

West Ham's only win of the Premier League season came at the expense of Crystal Palace, with Lopetegui's side grabbing a 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in August.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Maximilian Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

However, since then, West Ham have been thrashed by Chelsea and Liverpool in recent days, with the Reds knocking them out of the EFL Cup in midweek after a 5-1 win at Anfield.

Danny Ings rescued a point at Fulham with a dramatic last-minute equaliser, but supporters will be hoping for more signs of life this afternoon when they travel across London to take on Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Giving Lopetegui his due, West Ham haven't been helped by injuries and some tough games in the last few weeks. Recovering from an Achilles injury, Fullkrug is now showing promising signs in training and is expected back after the international break.

West Ham view Samuel Chukwueze as "key" potential signing

Steidten and co are already planning for the January window to shore up pivotal areas in Lopetegui's squad, with it clear that there are still some areas to address despite a fruitful summer.

Some reports have claimed that West Ham are planning to move for Besiktas playmaker Ernest Muci this winter, and Spanish media sources are now linking the Hammers with a swoop for Milan forward Samuel Chukwueze.

The Nigerian hasn't exactly lit up Serie A since his £23 million move from Villarreal last summer, as explained in the report, and it has now emerged that Lopetegui could hand him a fresh start away from Italy.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham view Chukwueze as a "key" potential signing, but they're not alone. Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also in the mix, with all three clubs looking at tempting the 25-year-old away.

"His mind has changed. Now he has confidence, he's positive, he believes in what he does," said ex-Milan boss Stefano Pioli, now in charge of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

"He understands what the team has to do on the pitch. He's a quality player. I'm very happy for him because he's been through a difficult time. From the outside looking in, everything seems rosy but the boys are experiencing significant pressure. He believed in it and worked hard, which pleases me, the club and the team."