West Ham United reportedly sent scouts to watch a Championship star in action as they look to add some firepower to their frontline in the upcoming transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after a lacklustre start to life in east London, and looks set to seek inspiration from the transfer market as he aims to turn the Hammers' fortunes around. And as a result, scouts were thought to have been in attendance in the second tier this past weekend.

West Ham scouts watch Middlesbrough ace

Middlesbrough thrashed Oxford United in the Championship on Saturday to move within five points of the league's automatic promotion places.

A hat-trick from striker Emmanuel Latte Lath, two goals from Finn Azaz and another from Tommy Conway sealed an impressive 6-2 victory for Michael Carrick's side, which saw them climb into fifth.

The game was the third on the bounce in which Boro have scored four or more goals - something they last achieved back in 1947. It was also the first time they've scored six in a game for 64 years. Unsurprisingly, Carrick was seriously impressed.

"It's just really enjoyable watching them perform at the moment, seeing them express themselves and getting their rewards for it," the former Manchester United midfielder, who took over as Middlesbrough boss in 2022.

Carrick was particularly delighted with Latte Lath, who has now scored five goals in his last three games. "Emmanuel has found his stride," explained the English manager. "He's showing that extra bit of sharpness, that zip that he's showing us he's got."

Latte Lath on West Ham's radar

Latte Lath was Boro's top scorer last term with 18 goals in all competitions and attracted interest from Premier League clubs over the summer. One of those clubs was Ipswich Town, who submitted a bid in the region of £20 million for the Ivorian on deadline day, which was rejected.

With seven goals to his name this term, the interest in Latte Lath from the top flight hasn't faded. According to Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham sent a scout to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday to watch Latte Lath, whom they are monitoring ahead of a potential swoop in January.

Emmanuel Latte Lath's career

Latte Lath began his career in Serie A with Atalanta, where he burst onto the scene with a goal against Juventus on only his third substitute appearance for the club.

That appearance, however, proved to be his last in an Atalanta shirt as he spent the next six years out on loan with various teams in Italy, before moving to Middlesbrough permanently in August 2023.

He's since gone from strength to strength at the Riverside Stadium, and was called up to the Ivory Coast national team for the first time earlier this year, making his debut in a World Cup qualifier against Gabon.

Last season, he drew high praise from teammate Luke Ayling, who said he loves playing alongside the striker.

"For the first few games I was here, he was out injured. Once he came back, I noticed immediately what a good player he is. He’s a dream to play with," Ayling said.

"He runs his socks off up there, he’s so strong for such a little man, and he leaps so well, too. I’ve got a few assists from him where I know that if I put it into an area, he will probably be there. He’s made me look a bit better with my crossing! I’ve really enjoyed playing with him."