Following a difficult start to the season under new manager Julen Lopetegui, West Ham United have reportedly set their sights on signing a Champions League winner who could arrive for a bargain price.

West Ham transfer news

The Hammers splashed the cash in the summer transfer window, welcoming the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo. But it's been to no avail in Lopetegui's first campaign in the charge and it's only in recent weeks that he's begun to save his job following a tumultious spell.

The Hammers were even linked with names such as Massimiliano Allegri, but it looks as though those at the London Stadium are sticking with their summer choice for the time being.

Following draws against high-flying Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion as well as victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers to make it three games without defeat, that decision has so far been justified.

With Lopetegui's job seemingly safe for now, the Hammers now looks set to turn their attention towards the January transfer window and potentially landing a bargain deal.

According to reports in Spain, West Ham have set their sights on signing Hakim Ziyech in the January transfer window, with the Galatasaray winger possibly terminating his current contract at the Turkish giants to become a free agent next month.

In what could be a bargain free deal, West Ham may welcome Ziyech back to the Premier League just six months after he left London rivals Chelsea on a permanent basis.

A move that would steal the headlines, it may be worth the gamble for those at the London Stadium. Whilst Ziyech is 31 years old and now arguably edging past the peak of his powers, the possibility of securing such a player's signature without having to splash out on a transfer fee is one that the Hammers may not be able to resist.

"Decisive" Ziyech could come back to haunt Chelsea

If they need any more incentive to pursue Ziyech's signature, then the fact that the Moroccan could come back to haunt London rivals Chelsea should help to tip the balance. The Galatasaray winger certainly brings plenty of experience to the table too, having become a Champions League winner when Chelsea defeated Manchester City in the 2021 final. And that experience may prove to be vital for a number of sides.

In the end, Ziyech endured a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge and one that ended with a whimper more than anything else. At his best, however, the former Ajax man earned high praise from former manager Thomas Tuchel, who told reporters via The Independent in 2021: "The attitude with which he arrived here was absolutely the right attitude to grow and to show personality, and this is what he did.

"He was fantastic from day one. He was decisive in every single friendly game we played and he was decisive in the first competitive game, in the final against Villarreal.”