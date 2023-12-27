West Ham United are eyeing up a move to sign a new midfielder in 2024, with club scouts watching the target in the Champions League.

West Ham transfer rumours

The Hammers were busy over the summer, cashing in on Declan Rice who left for Arsenal. Those at the London Stadium were quick to spend the money received for the midfielder, with five new faces arriving at the club.

West Ham United summer signings Fee Edson Alvarez (Ajax) £35.4m Sean Moore (Cliftonville) Undisclosed James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos (Stuttgart) £19m Mohammed Kudus (Ajax) £38m All fees according to Sky Sports

However, David Moyes may need to dip into the upcoming winter window, especially with the Africa Cup of Nations around the corner. First-team regulars Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd, alongside Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet, could be unavailable should they represent their respective countries in the tournament. When asked whether it could affect next month’s recruitment, Moyes said earlier this month:

“It might do. We might need to look at things depending on who will get called up. We know two key players, Mo and Nayef, will be nailed on to go into our country. They are two players starting in our XI so that alters things a wee bit. I’ve got a bit of work to do to check which games they’ll exactly miss. We might have them for the Brighton game on January 2 but I need to see where it goes after that.”

The club appear to be identifying 2024 targets anyway, with the likes of Torino defender Alessandro Buongiorno, FC Luzern midfielder Ardon Jashari and Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen just some of the names linked in recent weeks. It hasn’t stopped there, though with another new target emerging in Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

West Ham sights set on Matt O’Riley

According to Football Insider, West Ham have set their sights on O’Riley, with the Hammers sending scouts to watch him in a number of Champions League games.

They were present at Celtic Park to watch O’Riley put in a fine display in a 2-1 win over Feyenoord, with the report adding that the player is viewed as Celtic’s prized asset.

The 23-year-old has been a regular for the Hoops since moving to Scotland from MK Dons at the beginning of 2022, making 98 appearances, scoring 17 goals and providing 24 assists. (Matt O’Riley stats - Transfermarkt)

The Denmark international has 17 goal contributions to his name this season and has come in for praise from Brendan Rodgers, who has called O‘Riley a “wonderful footballer”.

"I like him a lot. I think he is a really intelligent footballer. He is a top professional. He prepares his body well and he prepares his life well. He wants to do well. He sets his standards high every day to be better.”

Rodgers added:

"It is all about arriving in the areas and finding composure to finish. I really like him, his build-up play is good, he takes the ball, and he needs to work on his pressing and intensity but he is a wonderful footballer and he is a good guy as well.”

Primarily an out-and-out central midfielder, O’Riley could be a shrewd addition at the right price, especially when you consider that James Ward-Prowse is the only primary central midfielder on the books at the London Stadium, with the others either holding or attacking midfielders.