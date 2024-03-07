West Ham United are set to explore an elite David Moyes replacement as news emerges on technical director Tim Steidten's managerial plans.

West Ham weighing up Moyes alternatives amid contract saga

Moyes' new contract saga remains ongoing after a topsy-turvy season for the Irons, who are currently stuck over whether to hand the Scotsman an extension.

Moyes publicly declared that a new deal is on the table at West Ham, but this has since been refuted by reliable sources like ExWHUemployee, who claim that the east London club are still taking their time over the decision to potentially keep him on next season.

While uncertainty surrounds the future of Moyes, it's been widely reported that West Ham are weighing up managerial alternatives to Moyes, should the 60-year-old leave his post at the end of the season.

West Ham's last five Premier League games under Moyes Date Everton 1-3 West Ham March 2nd West Ham 4-2 Brentford February 26th Nottingham Forest 2-0 West Ham February 17th West Ham 0-6 Arsenal February 11th Man United 3-0 West Ham February 4th

Moyes endured a winless start to 2024 in all competitions until breaking that barren run at the end of last month, with a much-needed 4-2 victory at home to Brentford. West Ham next take on Freiburg in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie, and this could be crucial in determining the 60-year-old's future.

In terms of possible replacements in the near future, West Ham have been linked with a few interesting names, including the likes of Feyenoord boss Arne Slot and Lille's Paulo Fonseca - who was once a top candidate for the Tottenham job.

Another to be repeatedly mentioned by sections of the press is Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel, who is set to leave his current club in the summer following a disappointing campaign.

The former Chelsea boss' trophy cabinet contains a Champions League winners medal, a Bundesliga title, two Ligue 1 titles, a FIFA Club World Cup medal and a World's Best Club Coach award, making him quite the elite candidate to possibly succeed Moyes.

West Ham set to explore Tuchel

GiveMeSport have an update on this, and they say West Ham are set to explore the possibility of hiring Tuchel if Moyes does leave, with the German firmly on Steidten's managerial shortlist.

Tuchel has already proved with Chelsea that he can cut it in England, and he'd be quite the ambitious big-name appointment if West Ham could lure him back to the British Isles. Defender Ben Chilwell is certainly a big fan of his former head coach, having called him "unbelievable".

"We know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it," said Chilwell to the media during Tuchel's reign at Stamford Bridge.

"He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well."