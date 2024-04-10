West Ham United will open talks "soon" over the signing of a 6 foot 3 international mainstay after extensive scouting missions to his club.

Steidten's summer transfer plans for West Ham taking shape

Lead by technical director Tim Steidten, the Irons' plans for this summer are beginning to take shape.

Much has been made of their need to bring in a new forward, and this has arguably been emphasised by an injury to star winger Jarrod Bowen.

The England international hurt his hip in a collision with Wolves' Joao Gomes over the weekend and has now been ruled out of West Ham's all-important Europa League quarter-final first leg against Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen.

It is unclear as to how manager David Moyes will set up without Bowen, but it's crystal clear that the east Londoners need alternatives for when injury befalls their star frontmen.

West Ham are thought to be admirers of Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, among others, as Steidten looks to bring in more attackers.

Meanwhile, there is also a real belief that the Hammers will look to strengthen in defence. Both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, and the former has often struggled for form over 2023/2024.

West Ham's worst-performing players per 90 this season (over 15 appearances) Average match rating (via WhoScored) Danny Ings 6.23 Nayef Aguerd 6.40 Kurt Zouma 6.59 Vladimir Coufal 6.62 Konstantinos Mavropanos 6.65

“West Ham are prepared to spend big on a centre half for next season and could cash in on Nayef Aguerd,” reported journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon recently.

“David Moyes’s spies are putting a quick and tough defender on their wanted list and are scouring the globe for the answer. Moroccan international Aguerd could be sold abroad where he has admirers and a less frantic and physical level may suit him more.”

Given the potential longevity of current number-one goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola, you'd be forgiven for thinking that West Ham's bottom priority would be signing an alternative to the 31-year-old.

However, a report from Serbia has suggested this week that Steidten is serious about bringing in Mallorca shot-stopper Predrag Rajkovic.

West Ham ready to open Rajkovic talks after extensive scouting

According to Maxbetsport, West Ham are planning to open talks over signing Rajokovic "soon", coming after extensive scouting missions from Moyes' side.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham officials have been to Mallorca "several times" to run the rule over Serbia's international keeper - who has 31 caps for his country.

They've apparently done their homework, filming the 6ft 3 ace on all occasions, so it appears he could be a concrete transfer target for Steidten this summer.

Rajkovic has started 29 league matches as Mallorca's number one, with the Spanish side boasting a fairly solid defensive record and one of the best out of any La Liga side below eighth in the table.