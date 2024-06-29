West Ham United are set to sign a “quick” teenage attacker from a Premier League rival, according to a new report.

Steidten and Lopetegui making mark with West Ham signings

New manager Julen Lopetegui admitted last month after joining that he wants to put his own stamp on things at the London Stadium, looking to make a “big, big noise” with the Irons.

He said: “I feel very happy, first of all, to be able to be part of the future of this big Club. We will try to put our stamp on the Club. I feel that we have a fantastic platform.

"I think the last few years have been very good years to have this base, of course, but my ambition as a coach is always to be better and better, to achieve more and bigger aims and to encourage and improve the players, the team, and to compete because football is about this – to compete. We are very ambitious about this.

“I am where I want to be. I am here because I want to be here and for us it was a fantastic day when we closed our agreement here because our commitment is 100 per cent to be here. We had other opportunities but I am very happy that West Ham chose me because I chose West Ham too, so we are really happy about this.

“We came here with the idea and the thought to make a big, big noise. That's why we came here, and we are excited by this challenge. Of course, we are going to do our best to help the Club and the team to achieve to achieve the best level and to achieve our aims. I assure the fans that they are going to be key in all our achievements.”

He is doing so already, with the help of technical director Tim Stediten in the transfer market. West Ham have already spent big on teenage winger Luis Guilherme, who arrived from Palmeiras, whereas Wes Foderingham has also signed on a free transfer.

West Ham are also hoping to seal a deal for Wolves centre-back Max Kilman, and further attacking additions look set to be made, with bids submitted for Galatasaray’s Wilfried Zaha and Fluminense forward Jhon Arias.

West Ham have held talks to sign Lille striker Jonathan David, who could be available for just £17m, and have also made it clear they are willing to sign Genoa forward Albert Gudmundsson.

Not all the attacking arrivals this summer will be for the first team, though, with an academy addition looking set to be sealed.

West Ham to sign “quick” young attacker from Man City

According to The Secret Scout on X, West Ham are “set to sign” David Chigwada from Manchester City. Chigwada, described as a “quick attacker”, was with Blackburn Rovers before City but now looks set to move to West Ham, who have been after a new attacking gem for their U18s.

Aged just 16, Chigwada could be one to watch in the club’s academy, and who knows, in time, we may see him progress into the first-team setup, possibly still under Lopetegui.