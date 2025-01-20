With Graham Potter looking to mark his own stamp on his new side, West Ham United have reportedly already shown one summer signing the door amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

West Ham transfer news

Potter has felt the full extent of the task at hand in recent games, with two defeats either side of victory over London rivals Fulham marking an inconsistent start. However, with the transfer window open, he's got an instant opportunity to sign much-needed reinforcements and turn West Ham's season around at last.

On that front, names such as Angel Gomes have already been mentioned. The Lille midfielder has emerged on the Hammers' radar and could yet turn into a bargain buy with his current contract coming to an end this summer. A player with unfinished business in the Premier League after swapping Manchester United for France not so long ago, Gomes could come back to haunt his former club at West Ham.

On the flip side, one player could be heading for a swift exit this month as West Ham look to undo mistakes made under Julen Lopetegui last summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Potter and West Ham have ruthlessly shown Luis Guilherme the door amid interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who have already made contact over a potential deal.

Arriving in the summer for a reported £25.5m, Guilherme has struggled to adapt to life at the London Stadium and could now be heading for a departure a matter of months after joining from Palmeiras on a five-year deal.

"Direct" Guilherme could haunt West Ham

After splashing out in the summer, West Ham have seemingly already lost faith in what was always going to be a long-term investment. Still just 18 years old, it was unlikely the Brazilian was ever going to be a player who made an instant impact on the current side, and the Hammers needed patience that they've so far lacked. Now, he could leave and one day come back to haunt them in frustrating fashion.

The winger earned plenty of praise in the summer, including from South American football expert Nathan Joyes, who described Guilherme as "strong" and "direct" in the build-up to his summer switch to West Ham.

Whether it's Al-Hilal or another club who take full advantage of West Ham's lack of patience remains to be seen, but Guilherme certainly remains one to watch. The Hammers, meanwhile, must hope to be proven right if the winger does depart this month.