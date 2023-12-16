It's reported this week that a player has been "practically sold to West Ham", but manager David Moyes appears unlikely to benefit from it.

West Ham tipped for busy January

Moyes' side are tipped to be one of the busier clubs when January comes around, with the transfer window's reopening on the horizon next month.

Reliable media sources, like famous journalist Fabrizio Romano, expect West Ham to be very active in the winter market as technical chief Tim Steidten and the club's board plot to strengthen key areas.

“I expect West Ham to be busy in January as they’re looking at opportunities around," said Romano to Caught Offside. "Though it’s still too early to say anything about specific names. Nothing is advanced, but the owners and directors are working on it.”

The rumour mill is well and truly spinning ahead of January, with reports suggest that West Ham are eyeing a new striker. As per recent reports, Steidten could also make multiple signings for Moyes next month as the club look to strengthen numerous key areas of the squad.

West Ham's rumoured striker targets for January Source Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) TEAMtalk Hugo Ekitike (PSG) Football Insider Adam Hlozek (Leverkusen) TEAMtalk Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) Football Insider Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 90min

A new defender is in the offing, as West Ham hold a keen interest in Kyle Walker-Peters among others as Moyes seeks to bolster his back line. According to a new report this week, the Irons could even be closing in on a new player already, but West Ham's manager is unlikely to benefit from it.

Robert Renan "practically sold" to West Ham

Indeed, that is according to journalist Joao Batista Filho, who's shared a pretty promising update on Zenit Saint Petersburg defender Robert Renan.

It's believed Renan is "practically sold" to West Ham, but there's a twist, as the transfer won't happen until mid-2024. This comes amid claims that Moyes is unlikely to stay to be offered a new contract, with the Scotsman's current deal expiring next summer.

The Brazilian would come with a glowing reputation, as written by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on his website.

"A left-footed center back with remarkable ball playing prowess in addition to being very solid defensively," wrote Kulig.

"Robert excels technically, physically and has equally outstanding mental traits. The 19-year-old offers exceptional class and composure on the ball with a great first touch. Standing at 6’1, he is not exceedingly tall in comparison to other players in his position. As a result has not yet mastered getting the most of his height, successful in 37% of his contested challenges in the air but with time and experience I have no doubt that he will improve drastically in this regard.

"Anyhow, he makes up for it on the turf, coming out on top in around 62% of his ground duels with an average 2.1 won per 90 in large part because of his lanky legs and long reach."