A member of the West Ham United squad is now actively looking to quit the club, with technical director Tim Steidten and co also setting the required asking price for interested sides to strike a deal.

Players facing uncertain future at West Ham

A few players could be well into their final season at the London Stadium, including some pretty significant names.

Long-serving forward Michail Antonio, who was a pivotal part of David Moyes' memorable tenure, is set to leave West Ham upon the expiry of his contract next summer as things stand - as is fellow faithful club servant Aaron Cresswell.

Vladimir Coufal was also a key member of the Moyes side which first clinched Europa League qualification in 2020/2021, surprising almost everybody in the process, but the writing appears on the wall for the Czech Republic international following Aaron Wan-Bissaka's arrival in the summer.

Danny Ings is also set to leave in 2025 as things stand, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski appears likely to draw the curtain on his Hammers career after six years at the club.

There are also decisions to make on the loan signing of Spain international Carlos Soler, who they brought in from PSG in the summer.

Some reports have claimed that West Ham are most likely to offload Soler and give the green light for his return to the Parc des Princes at the end of this season, while another summer signing Niclas Fullkrug could even be sold in January, according to some rumours.

Mohammed Kudus looking to quit West Ham

Now, as per Sky Sports, an update has come to light on the future of star winger Mohammed Kudus - who has also been regularly linked with the exit door.

There are reports that Liverpool are targeting Kudus, while others state that a move to Saudi Arabia is on the cards for West Ham's £90,000-per-week forward.

Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, writing in a column for Sky, says that Kudus is actively looking to leave West Ham, with both Arsenal and Liverpool monitoring his situation as they're real admirers. However, the Premier League title contenders have also baulked at West Ham's asking price, which is the player's release clause of around £85 million.

The 24-year-old would be a very sore miss for Julen Lopetegui, if the Spaniard is indeed still West Ham's manager by the time he leaves, but clubs will need to pay a premium for Kudus.