A West Ham United source has reacted to rumours of summer signing Niclas Fullkrug needing surgery on his ongoing ankle injury.

West Ham secure much-needed win before international break

Manager Julen Lopetegui secured a crucial victory prior to the current international break, with West Ham beating Ipswich Town 4-1 in what was their first Premier League win since August.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

Goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta helped ease the pressure on Lopetegui, who said after the game: “I’m happy for the fans and the players too because they deserve this. It was a hard match, as all the matches in the Premier League are, but we did very well.

“We started very well, but suffered a very early equalising goal. I think after that we had a very good mentality, we kept strong and we deserved to score before we did get the second. In the last chance of the half we did score, and we kept going in the second half. We kept looking for goals and in the end we achieved a good victory.”

The Hammers and Lopetegui’s focus will now be on a trip across London to face rivals Tottenham Hotspur following the break, with a London Stadium clash against Manchester United rounding off the October schedule.

One player who West Ham will hope to have available is summer signing Fullkrug, who has missed the last five games with an ankle injury he picked up in the September international break.

Prior to the Ipswich Town game, ExWHUemployee said that Fullkrug’s injury was taking longer than expected.

Claret & Hugh have now provided a new injury update on Fullkrug, citing rumours going round that the West Ham forward may need surgery. A high ranking West Ham source appeared to pour cold water on that claim, though, saying he is expected to be close for the Spurs game.

“I’ve heard nothing about our players needing operations, but anything is possible: Last I heard… expected to be on or near bench for Spurs.”

This will come as a welcome relief to those who saw the rumours stating the German may need surgery, and hopefully, he can remain fully fit heading into 2025.

The £90,000-a-week star was signed from Borussia Dortmund following a fine campaign in front of goal for the Bundesliga giants but has been limited to just 63 minutes in the Premier League over three substitute appearances so far.