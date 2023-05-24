West Ham United’s pursuit of Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow is quickly gaining momentum.

What’s the latest on Djibril Sow to West Ham?

According to Bild, the 26-year-old “dreams” of playing in the Premier League, and the German outfit are prepared to start negotiations with the Hammers.

It is also understood that the midfielder is “looking forward to the next step” in his career, so the stars appear to aligning for a life-changing transfer to the London Stadium.

The report suggests that it could take a bid of €20m (£17m) to prize Sow away from the Bundesliga.

Would Djibril Sow be a good addition to West Ham?

The 36-cap Switzerland international has made 45 appearances in all competitions this season, appeared in every game of his nation's World Cup campaign, and was a crucial component of the Frankfurt that won the Europa League last year.

Since his breakthrough as a professional football, he has always sent shockwaves around his homeland. The titan was named the Swiss Super League Young Player of the Year in 2019, which led to a move to the Bundesliga that year.

Upon his arrival, former Frankfurt board member Fredi Bobic said: “We're absolutely convinced of his ability to perform and his potential to develop further. His technical, strategic, and athletic abilities will strengthen us."

From a West Ham perspective, a talent of this versatility and calibre would be a welcome addition. This is further showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 26% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, as well as the highest 33% for interceptions per 90, according to FBref.

To seal his signature would be another blockade to Flynn Downes, however, who has been reduced to a barely significant role since his £12m move to the Irons.

The former Swansea star has only started six Premier League games and has been unfancied by David Moyes.

Dismally, the £25k-per-week man ranks in the bottom 1% for successful take-ons and progressive passes per 90, as well as the lowest 5% for progressive carries - so it is easy to see why his game time has been so limited.

If West Ham finalise a deal for the "combative" Sow - as dubbed by journalist Sam Smith - it would be extremely unlikely that he would be benched for the relatively unknown Englishman, who has failed to make an impact on the management in his debut season at the club.