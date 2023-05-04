A £30m price tag has been set for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Djibril Sow, who is being closely tracked by West Ham.

What’s the latest on Djibril Sow to West Ham?

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are continuing their pursuit of a deal for the midfielder.

The outlet previously revealed that the Irons have extensively scouted the 26-year-old ahead of a potential £30m move in the summer. It's said that if a bid of that amount arrives, it's likely to be accepted.

The East London outfit is scanning the market for a Declan Rice replacement, whose departure is nearing ever closer.

It has been reported that the Englishman could leave West Ham for £100m and this monstrous fee could partly be reinvested in the Frankfurt star.

Sow’s contract expires in the summer of 2024, so his current club may choose in cash during this window to avoid losing one of their prized assets for free.

What would Djibril Sow bring to West Ham?

The £18m-rated machine was an integral component of the German side that won the Europa League last season. On the journey, he made 12 appearances, and made three goal contributions, with an average rating of 6.89, as per WhoScored.

The 36-cap international started every game for Switzerland at the World Cup, and he has appeared in 28 of the 30 Bundesliga games.

After being named Swiss Super League Young Footballer of the Year in 2019, he was showered with praise upon signing a five-year deal back in 2019.

Former Frankfurt board member Fredi Bobic said: “We're absolutely convinced of his ability to perform and his potential to develop further. His technical, strategic, and athletic abilities will strengthen us."

His rise in his homeland is similar to that of Rice’s in England - a young, dynamic, but equally commanding and tough-tackling pivot, who is able to ruthlessly dictate proceedings.

Adi Hütter, the titan’s old manager, described Sow as a "fast, box-to-box player.” Although Rice perhaps doesn't boast the speed of a cheetah, he is renowned for being elite, having been hailed as “the best in his position in world football” by John Terry.

When Rice does eventually exit, his sublime passing range will be missed, but the Swiss is also astute in this department - ranking in the top 21% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes.

He has also been pinpointed as a “combative” presence by the Express' Sam Smith and his profile fits the style of English football. As a result, he would be expected to acclimatise smoothly.

Therefore, for this cut price and with the plethora of experience he’s gained from Bundesliga and European football, Sow would be a fantastic option for West Ham, and he would be an adequate replacement for Rice.