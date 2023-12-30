West Ham staff are said to be "surprised" as the club's board seemingly become open to selling one of David Moyes' mainstay players.

Moyes looking set to sign new West Ham contract

Following the Hammers' impressive 2-0 win away to Arsenal on Thursday, some important news broke on Moyes and the Scotsman's future in east London.

Speaking after their victory at the Emirates Stadium, Moyes revealed that he expects a new contract to be sorted in due course and wants to stay at West Ham for the foreseeable.

"I'm really happy in the environment I work in here. I enjoy working for the people around the club, all the people here are really supportive and help me," said Moyes on his future at West Ham (via Sky).

"I've got a great team of players, we've built it over the four years, and we've come from quite a low level to a decent point at the moment and if we can keep that going that will be great. I'm sure the other part of the contract will be sorted in due course.

"We're not in a rush. We'll get it done when we're ready. I'm enjoying my time. We originally came to make sure West Ham didn't get relegated, but we've grown and got better. We're not dining at the top table."

The rumours surrounding Moyes' current contract, which is set to expire in 2024, have been a real elephant in the room at West Ham but the 60-year-old has now moved to provide clarity over his tenure.

Attention now turns to the transfer market and how the Irons will back Moyes with much-needed additions in January. West Ham are operating on a tight budget (ExWHUemployee), though, so may need to sell players before moving for some of Moyes' top targets.

West Ham now willing to selling Aguerd

In what has come as a bit of a shock behind-the-scenes, according to a report this week, West Ham are now willing to sell key mainstay Nayef Aguerd to fund their transfer activity.

Indeed, as per Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, it is believed West Ham could now offload Aguerd in a bid to raise £30 million, which has actually surprised staff at the London Stadium.

The Morocco international, who has been called a "superstar" by journalist Mohamed A Salad, has made 16 league appearances under Moyes this season as a key starting centre-back next to Kurt Zouma. However, Aguerd also has just 18 months left on his contract, giving the board and co-chairman David Sullivan the tough decision to potentially sell mid-season.

The 27-year-old's been praised as one of Europe's best defenders in recent years by former teammate, Achraf Sidki.

"West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe," said Sidki.

"So proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League. I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham."