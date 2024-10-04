West Ham United supporters will no doubt be telling themselves that it is still early days in Julen Lopetegui's tenure, there is no time to panic just yet. Rome wasn't built in a day - and all that jazz.

That said, the initial signs under the Spaniard are rather worrying, with the Hammers having seemingly gone backward, rather than forward, following the departure of David Moyes.

While the Scotsman was long criticised for his often dour style of play when in the hot seat at the London Stadium, it would appear that the club have merely made a like-for-like change. As ex-Hammer Dean Ashton has stated, 'he’s not necessarily this swash-buckling character or manager in the way that he plays'.

Moyes 2.0, perhaps?

Alas, as we say it would be harsh to judge the former Wolverhampton Wanderers too strongly just yet - only six games into the new Premier League season - with tomorrow's clash with newly-promoted Ipswich Town providing the perfect opportunity to leave off on a positive note heading into the international break.

If the east Londoners are to see off Kieran McKenna's visiting side, however, they will need their attacking unit to finally click into gear.

How West Ham's attack should look vs Ipswich

With summer signing Nicolas Fullkrug still frustratingly sidelined with injury, Lopetegui will no doubt look the way of West Ham's all-time top Premier League goalscorer, Michail Antonio, to lead the line once again, with the Jamaican international having been involved in Tomas Soucek's equaliser against Brentford last week.

While the veteran striker is yet to score so far this season, his presence up top is needed to offer a focal point for Lopetegui's other attacking talents to feed off, with the hope that Mohammed Kudus will be given another chance to shine after harshly being hooked at the break last time out.

With three points needed, there may be a desire to see the Ghanaian operate in a number ten berth behind Antonio, particularly with Paqueta having been so poor against the Bees.

On the left flank, Lopetegui could then unleash another exciting addition in Crysencio Summerville, with the Netherlands international having notably scored against tomorrow's opponents last season, during a 4-0 triumph for Leeds United.

The 22-year-old - who recorded 31 goals and assists in all competitions in 2023/24 - is not the only member of the West Ham ranks to have previously terrorised the Tractor Boys, with club captain Jarrod Bowen no doubt looking to continue his fine record against the away side on that right flank.

Jarrod Bowen's record vs Ipswich

While this will be the first meeting between the two sides since back in January 2012, Bowen has previously caused havoc against Ipswich during his days at former club Hull City.

Remarkably, the 27-year-old - who joined the Hammers on a £20m deal back in January 2020 - has chalked up three goals and one assist in just four meetings with the Portman Road side in the past, proving a real thorn in the side of the Suffolk outfit.

In the 2018/19 season, the England international scored in a 2-0 home win for Hull against Ipswich, prior to then registering an assist in another 2-0 triumph in the reverse fixture later in the campaign.

The winger's other two goal involvements against the Tractor Boys came in the previous term, as he netted one apiece in both meetings, including the third in the 3-0 victory shown below.

Of course, prior records in the second tier may matter little in the context of West Ham's current plight, but if anyone is to emerge as Lopetegui's hero tomorrow, you'd bet your bottom dollar on it being Bowen once again.