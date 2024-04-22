David Moyes described his side's performance against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as "atrocious", genuinely bewildered by the disjointed, abject defeat at Selhurst Park.

West Ham United's campaign has been categorised by a state of constant ebb and flow; there is much to admire about this trophy-winning Irons squad but the rust is spreading and, with the 60-year-old manager out of contract this summer, change may well be needed.

Some departures might be accepted in unison, though certain alterations might be enforced with an element of rueful resignation, like watching your house of cards topple at the final stage.

One such eventuality might be the sale of Lucas Paqueta; elite playmaker he may be, the Brazilian looked disinterested against the Eagles and his signature would fetch quite the shiny pack packet.

Lucas Paqueta's performance vs Crystal Palace

Paqueta has been a brilliant player for West Ham, signing from Lyon in 2022 in a club-record £51m move and playing an instrumental role in the Conference League triumph last year, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists this season.

But with noise rising around Manchester City's desire to sign the 26-year-old this summer, he has shifted away from form in recent weeks and produced a genuinely awful performance as the Hammers got thrashed by Crystal Palace, lifeless and listless in the 5-2 defeat.

As per Sofascore, Paqueta might have made four tackles, but he won just six of his 20 contested duels in total, lost the ball 24 times, completed just 71% of his passes and made just one key pass - suggesting he was wasteful and failed to match his intent with impact.

Moreover, Paqueta failed with both of his attempted dribbles, didn't take a single shot and, candidly, almost seemed invisible on the pitch, failing to lift his teammates or, even, display a modicum of interest as Palace wreaked havoc.

But, he wasn't the only one to let themselves down - captain Kurt Zouma was dreadful and did not look fit to wear the armband.

Why Kurt Zouma must be sold

Zouma was appointed West Ham skipper on a permanent basis at the start of the season after impressing in the early stage, Moyes' squad collecting ten points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

But Zouma, aged 29, has been at the epicentre of a defence that has had fragility embossed on the shirt, with the lack of cohesion and resilience brutally exposed against Oliver Glasner's building project.

Kurt Zouma: Stats vs Crystal Palace Stat # Minutes played 90' Goals conceded 5 Touches 48 Accurate passes 31/36 (86%) Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Clearances 4 Duels won 2/5 Dribbled past 1 Stats via Sofascore

Claret & Hugh, a well-known Hammers news provider, chastised Zouma's performance and branded him with a 2/10 match rating, saying: 'Awful pass put Antonio in trouble as West Ham went 2-0 down in 15 mins. Nutmegged by Eze before Palace’s FIFTH goal.'

West Ham were 4-0 down little after the half-hour mark and the manner of the loss spoke of the grim acceptance of a side out of steam. Journalist Jack Rosser rebuked West Ham's "tired and hopeless" group effort, singling out the "terrible" ball-playing of Zouma too.

Moyes, who has had his detractors throughout an illustrious tenure at the London Stadium, is surely now leaving the club this summer - signing an extension would, in all probability, prove to be little more than a stay of execution.

Zouma has attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League in recent months and having failed to galvanise his troops this season, underperforming on the pitch, he must also be shipped on. Furthermore, he's out of contract in 2025.

A new era now beckons - begs to be ushered in - for this proud east London football club. Change is needed.