West Ham manager David Moyes is set to be without a star of his for their upcoming encounter with Brentford, according to one club insider.

West Ham winless as Moyes faces crunch next few games

These next few weeks could be pivotal in determining whether Moyes is still West Ham's manager next season.

Winless since the turn of the year and with growing speculation surrounding his position, Moyes faces an all-important imminent fixture schedule as his fate hangs in the balance.

West Ham are said to be exploring managerial alternatives to the Scotsman, in case they opt against extending his contract, with club insider ExWHUemployee recently claiming he'll be given until their Europa League last 16 tie "at least" to turn things around.

“I have spoken to people within the club and it’s clear they are massively concerned,” stated Ex.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

“There are question marks surrounding the manager, with the shared view that the team are at present performing like a relegation side. The current stance is that there isn’t another manager right now ready and available to step in, so they are hoping at this stage that Moyes will be able to turn things around – I think he’ll be given the Europa League last-16 tie at least, as it currently stands.

“It appears they will stick with Moyes for the short term, in the hope performances and results will improve. Although plans are in being put into place should they decide to dismiss the manager, with alternatives now being looked at.”

The Hammers next take on Brentford as Moyes looks to turn the tide and put some dismal recent defeats behind him. West Ham lost to Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their last encounter, and before that they were on the receiving end of a 6-0 drubbing against Arsenal.

They certainly aren't helped by the absence of star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with insider Claret & Hugh sharing an update on his fitness.

Paqueta set to miss Brentford in blow for West Ham

According to the outlet, Paqueta looks set to miss Brentford as West Ham and Moyes won't risk him, which will come as a blow given the Brazilian's undoubted quality.

“It would be wrong to play him against Brentford," said a C&H source "closely associated with the player".

"Too much of a risk and I would believe the Burnley or Villa matches are possibly preferable but not necessarily from the start."

Paqueta has starred for West Ham this season, with GOAL previously calling him one of Europe's most "underrated" midfielders. Former captain Declan Rice has also branded Paqueta's quality as "mind-boggling".

“He’s incredible, honestly, he’s absolutely incredible,” Rice said (via The Standard).

"I think now you’re seeing the real Lucas. Some of the stuff he does, even in training, it’s just mind-boggling how good he is.”