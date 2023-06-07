Ahead of Wednesday’s UEFA Conference League Final between West Ham United and Fiorentina, early team news has begun filtering through on how David Moyes’ side will line up for the decider in Prague.

It’s a huge night for both West Ham and Fiorentina.

The London side are looking for their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1980, while the Italians have not won a major trophy since their Italian Cup triumph in 2001 and their last European trophy was all the way back in 1961.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio expects Moyes to stick to their regular formation of 4-2-3-1 for Wednesday’s final, with no major surprise inclusions or omissions.

Who will be in the starting XI for West Ham in the Conference League Final?

The Hammers boss has implemented the 4-2-3-1 formation in 23 games this season, per FootballCritic. Wednesday’s final will likely see the formation played for the 24th time, according to DiMarzio.

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is expected to start in goal for the Hammers.

The Frenchman has been West Ham’s No.1 in cup competitions this season, starting all 12 of the club’s Conference League fixtures this season. Per Transfermarkt, Areloa has conceded just seven goals in those games, keeping six clean sheets.

A central defensive pairing of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd is expected, with Aaron Cresswell at left-back and Vladimir Coufal at right-back.

Declan Rice will captain the side in what could be his final appearance for West Ham, with reports linking the England International with a summer move away from the London Stadium with Manchester United, Arsenal and Bayern Munich all interested in his services.

Rice will make be joined in midfield by Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek, who has been in only 33% of the Hammers' starting XIs in this season’s Europa Conference League.

Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma will start on the right and left flanks, while Brazil international Lucas Paqueta will start in the No.10 role behind striker Michail Antonio up front.

Full starting XI: Areola; Cresswell, Aguerd, Zouma, Coufal; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio.

Has Moyes got his team selection correct?

This is a West Ham side that picks itself for the final, and no inclusions or exclusions will be of huge surprise for Hammers fans.

Thilo Kehrer may consider himself unfortunate to miss out on a starting spot after a strong performance in the semi-final second leg away to AZ Alkmaar, but Moyes has instead opted for the experience of Coufal.

Indeed, the former Paris Saint-Germain ace registered the joint-third highest Sofascore rating in the West Ham team that day, which is hardly a surprise given he registered two clearances, two interceptions (joint-most) and one block, whilst Coufal, 30, could also have the home support behind him, being back in his home country - the Czech Republic.

With the injury to Gianluca Scammaca requiring surgery, Antonio is Moyes' best option up front.

With six goals in eight games in this competition, Antonio could have a big role to play for his side in tonight's final.