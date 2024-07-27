As they continue to solve their striker problem, West Ham United still reportedly have a chance to sign an alternative to Jhon Duran, who they've seen bids rejected for this summer.

West Ham transfer news

With Michail Antonio now 34 years old and showing signs of slowing down last season, West Ham's pursuit of a striker has been no surprise this summer. As things stand, new boss Julen Lopetegui has just Jarrod Bowen to call on when it comes to reliable options to lead the line - and the England international is naturally a winger. One injury to the former Hull City star could leave West Ham with a short supply of goals to deal with.

As the transfer window has ticked by, the name consistently mentioned has been Duran's. But after Aston Villa rejected West Ham's reported bid of £32m plus Lewis Orford, it remains to be seen whether the forward will complete a move to the London Stadium in the next month, and that could see them move onto an alternative option.

According to Sky Sport's Patrick Berger, West Ham are still in with a chance of signing Artem Dovbyk from Girona this summer after the forward rejected a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid. That said, it is AS Roma who are now leading the race for the Ukraine international's signature, though the Hammers are named as having an outside chance in a deal worth a reported €40m (£34m).

After winning La Liga's Golden Boot last season, it could even be argued that West Ham would be signing a better player in Dovbyk than Aston Villa forward Duran ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

"Powerful" Dovbyk is better than Duran

At 20 years old, Duran represents quite the risk for West Ham, and if they want to solve their striker problem once and for all, it is Dovbyk they should be turning to this summer. For a similar price, the east Londoners would be getting a player in the prime of his career fresh from an outstanding goalscoring campaign capped by a Golden Boot.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Artem Dovbyk Jhon Duran Goals 24 5 Assists 8 0 Minutes 2,587 475 Expected Goals 24.2 2

Whilst Duran's expected goals tally highlights how clinical he was when he was offered a chance at Villa Park last season, his lack of experience represents the risk that West Ham would be taking. Dovbyk, meanwhile, was the main man at Girona last time out, maintaining a clinical rate himself, but with a greater sample size.

Described as "powerful" by analyst Ben Mattinson, the 27-year-old now has quite the decision to make after rejecting the chance to join a European giant in Atletico Madrid this summer.