West Ham United have been busy this summer, and while Julen Lopetegui boasts a first-team squad capable of fighting for a place back in European competition, the window has not yet slammed shut...

It looks decidedly unlikely that the Hammers will sign a centre-forward before this evening's deadline, but with Nottingham Forest exploring a move for James Ward-Prowse, space might be freed for an exciting new midfield addition.

West Ham eyeing last-minute signing

Indeed, as per Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are still hoping to sign Carlos Soler, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder available for €20m (£17m).

That might be an affordable figure, but the Irons have spent over £120m this summer and much hinges on player sales. Should the right cogs be shifted, Soler could be the latest high-class playmaker from Ligue 1 to sign for the east Londoners.

What Carlos Soler would bring to West Ham

He needs no introduction, but Dimitri Payet is still one of the most talented players to ever play in a West Ham shirt. Signed from Marseille in France for just £10m in 2015, his short stint in the Premier League has left a lasting impression.

The former France international scored 12 goals and claimed 15 assists during his stunning debut campaign, proving to be one of the division's great entertainers and even being hailed as "one of the most important players in Europe" by Zinedine Zidane.

He might have fled at the midpoint of his second season, with West Ham foundering and Payet flattering to deceive with his head early elsewhere, but those halcyon days of utter brilliance are woven into the club's modern fabric - wouldn't Lopetegui love to repeat the feat.

He could do just that with another Ligue 1 signing in Soler, who has been described as an "incredible player" by former coach Raul Martinez and has maintained an impressive level of prolificness at PSG despite a bit-part role that has seen him start just 26 top-flight fixtures since signing from Valencia for €20m (£17m) in 2022.

Indeed, as per FBref, Soler ranks among the top 10% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for goals scored, the top 18% for assists, the top 10% for touches in the attacking penalty area and the top 18% for passes attempted per 90, emphasising that excellent technical quality.

He's also as versatile as they come, capable of operating across a range of roles to inflict real damage on West Ham's opponents, finding space to strike on goal while also keeping a watchful eye on creative openings.

Carlos Soler: Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Central midfield 142 27 16 Right midfield 92 11 18 Attacking midfield 28 2 1 Left midfield 25 4 1 Defensive midfield 9 3 1 Right-back 5 1 2 Left-back 2 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

For now, West Ham supporters can only wait with bated breath for a potential development in Forest's pursuit of Ward-Prowse. Should the free-kick specialist be moved on, a more refined upgrade could be found in Soler, with the 27-year-old sure to thrive in a role of significance under Lopetegui's leadership.