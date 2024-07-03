West Ham United have made a £30m offer to sign a new player ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Steidten and Lopetegui making West Ham moves

The Hammers have brought in teenage Brazilian winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and experienced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham after he left Sheffield United, but that could be just the start of a productive few months in the transfer market.

Speaking at Lopetegui’s first official press conference as Irons boss on Monday, Steidten said it would be a “busy summer”.

“I can’t tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure. The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we’re in good shape financially. We’re trying to build up the squad. We’re not limiting ourselves to one position – we’re looking at all areas.”

Meanwhile, Julen Lopetegui added when asked about further signings: “Of course we are working to improve (the squad). The first thing to highlight is that we’re happy with the players, but of course we’re going to try to improve. We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it’s not easy.”

Reports in recent weeks have stated that the Irons have made offers for former Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, now at Galatasaray and Fluminense forward Jhon Arias, while agreeing terms with Vitoria Guimaraes attacker Jota Silva.

At the back, an opening offer for Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman was also submitted but then turned down, with Lopetegui even willing to make him Hammers captain, should a reunion materialise. Kilman isn’t the only defensive target that West Ham have made a bid for, with a new update emerging on Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham make £30m offer Todibo

According to reliable French outlet L’Equipe, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham have made an opening offer for Todibo worth in the region of €35m (£30m). The Hammers have already had a reply from Nice, with the report adding that the bid was immediately dismissed by the Ligue 1 club.

Man Utd have also been pushing to sign Todibo this summer, however, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his association with Nice have made a deal difficult. Reports have even suggested that Ratcliffe is willing to sell his stake in the French club in order to sign the centre-back over the coming months, but it appears as if the Irons are looking to steal a march, so it will be interesting to see if they return with an improved offer.

Ratcliffe wasn’t happy at not being able to sign Todibo for Man Utd, saying: “UEFA said we can sell him to another PL club, but we can't sell to Man Utd. But that's not fair on the player, and I don’t see what that achieves.”

The 24-year-old has been called the “complete package” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, and a move to the Hammers is one to watch.