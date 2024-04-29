West Ham are set to return for a future star this summer, it has emerged, with the attacker having caught the eye with a string of excellent performances.

Hammers need more firepower

It is no secret that David Moyes' side are in need of more in the final third of the pitch, but they appear to have the opposite of the midas touch when it comes to recruiting strikers. The Premier League side have tried to sign big name forwards in recent years, with Sebastien Haller arriving from Ajax for £45m and Gianluca Scamacca moving from Sassuolo to east London in a deal worth £35m.

But neither enjoyed their time at the London Stadium, and the pair were quickly shipped off to other clubs, where they have since excelled.

Meanwhile, winger turned striker Michail Antonio headed home his 67th Premier League goal in West Ham colours during their 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and the 34-year-old still appears to be the only striker that can truly thrive in West Ham's system, continuing to be a regular starter despite his advancing age.

Signed all the way back in 2015, the Hammers have signed ten strikers in the nine years since, but only Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez can claim to have had a successful spell in east London.

Three of those ten have joined and left the club without finding the back of the net, while the Hammers made a hefty loss on just about all of them in the transfer market.

West Ham's striker signings since Michail Antonio Player Year signed PL Goals for West Ham PL Minutes per goal Danny Ings 2023 3 376 Gianluca Scamacca 2022 3 309 Sebastien Haller 2019 10 320 Albian Ajeti 2019 0 N/A Lucas Perez 2018 3 155 Jordan Hugill 2017 0 N/A Marko Arnautovic 2017 21 205.8 Chicharito 2017 16 186.5 Simone Zaza 2016 0 N/A Jonathan Calleri 2016 1 531

Now, Moyes' side are hoping to change the worrying pattern with their latest addition.

Future superstar on West Ham's radar

That comes courtesy of reports in Brazil (via Sport Witness), who have linked West Ham with a second offer for impressive attacker Wesley Gassova, after Tim Steidten was reportedly in Brazil to watch the talented teen.

The Hammers have already seen one bid rejected by Corinthians for their forward, with claims that the Premier League side tabled a 15m euro offer for the 19-year-old. However, ESPN Brazil now claim that the Hammers have returned for the player, upping their offer to 18m euros (£15.3m)

Though Corinthians are yet to agree to the offer, it is added that "intermediaries involved in the operation are trying to convince them to change their mind" and they expect "more developments in this case in the next few hours or days".

Wesley has been a regular for Corinthians, playing across the frontline for the Brazilian outfit, and has been hailed a future superstar by talent scout Ben Mattinson.

Should he make the move to the London Stadium, he will be given the ultimate opportunity to prove that he is just that.