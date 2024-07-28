Looking to bolster Julen Lopetegui's squad further before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month, West Ham United have reportedly tabled a £15m bid to sign an attacking reinforcement.

West Ham transfer rumours

It's the late show at the London Stadium this summer, with their Premier League opener against Aston Villa a matter of weeks away. There is, of course, some irony to the fact that the Hammers are set to square off against Aston Villa on the opening day, given that negotiations could reportedly be ongoing between the two clubs over a deal for Jhon Duran. The forward has certainly made his feelings known too, throwing up the famous Hammers sign on Instagram Live recently.

If West Ham can reach an agreement to sign Duran before that game on August 17, then he may have the chance to deal the Midlands club one last blow in front of the fans at Villa Park. Given his recent antics, it is an opportunity that the forward may love to take with both hands.

Duran may not be the only Premier League player arriving after Max Kilman however. According to The Sunday Mirror via West Ham Zone, West Ham have tabled a £15m bid to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal this summer. The winger has reportedly already said yes and agreed to the move earlier this month, but it remains to be seen whether the Hammers' first offer is enough for their London rivals to sanction a move.

Previous reports suggested that Arsenal's price tag sits at £25m, which would make West Ham's reported bid some way off the mark. With Leicester City also reportedly interested in Nelson, those in London may be left with no choice but to match the Gunners' valuation this summer. As the season approaches, Lopetegui may hope to see any deals wrapped up as soon as possible, be that for Duran or, indeed, Nelson.

"Evolving" Nelson needs move

After a late flurry of form in the 2022/23 campaign led to a new contract, Nelson would have been desperate to pick up where he left off and finally make his mark on Mikel Arteta's side last season. But that was far from the case. The 24-year-old earned just one Premier League start and found himself out of the squad altogether in the final five games in quite the contrast to the previous campaign. Now, as the reality of his game time sets in, he appears to need a fresh start.

That's where West Ham could come in. The Hammers could do with all the depth that they can get and providing cover for Mohammed Kudus could be the key to sustained success in the fast-approaching season. Nelson is hardly an inexperienced option to turn to either, having spent time at Feyenoord and Hoffenheim before breaking through at Arsenal.

His exit, should it take place, will be a shame given his status as an academy graduate and a player Arteta once believed was "evolving", but West Ham may well take full advantage to finally help Nelson realise his potential.