A surprising bit of news has come to light this week as West Ham United apparently table an out-of-window bid to sign a club's star player.

Steidten's transfer plans as pressure grows on Moyes

The Hammers are yet to commit to manager David Moyes and offer him a concrete extension, with the Scotsman's contract set to expire in June.

Supporters appear to remain divided over his suitability moving forward, despite Moyes guiding them to successive campaigns in Europe and a Conference League triumph in Prague last year.

There have been some fan concerns over the tactician's dogged style of play and a style which isn't exactly easy on the eye, as a good portion of West Ham loyalists plea for change ahead of 2024/2025.

According to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, West Ham will decide Moyes' future at a later date, with the Irons currently focused on both Europe and finishing the domestic campaign as strongly as possible.

"Rumours appear to be continuing on David Moyes but at this stage I’m not aware of decisions made about him by West Ham,” Romano said to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing earlier this month.

“The club are fully focused on the Premier League and European football, so everything that comes next will be discussed later. I think many times we heard that Moyes was almost gone and he’s still there. Nothing is decided yet.”

While the 60-year-old's future remains up in the air, technical director Tim Steidten is tasked with strengthening the West Ham squad this summer, regardless of who is in charge.

It is pretty clear they need a new striker, as both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings aren't getting any younger. They've been reliant on the likes of Jarrod Bowen for the majority of their goal threat this term, and when the England international is absent, they lack a real punch.

West Ham's top scorers in all competitions Goals (via BBC) Jarrod Bowen 19 Mohammed Kudus 13 Tomas Soucek 9 Lucas Paqueta 8 James Ward-Prowse 6

West Ham also failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca last summer, so reports suggest Steidten is keen to bring in a new striker in the transfer window.

West Ham make behind-the-scenes Mohamed Amoura offer

A solid candidate to strengthen their front line could be Union St.Gillosie star Mohamed Amoura. The Algeria international has bagged an impressive 22 goals in all competitions this season, and this has alerted Hammers chiefs on the lookout for a new number nine.

According to Le Soir this week, West Ham have submitted a £13 million bid to sign Amoura, well ahead of the summer window, but it won't exactly be enough as Union make their transfer stance crystal clear.

It is believed they want £17 million all in to let their talisman depart before 24/25, and it is unclear as of now whether the east Londoners will match this request as Spurs also lurk for Amoura's signature.