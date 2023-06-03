West Ham are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah this summer as he seeks a move away from Germany.

What’s the latest on Jonathan Tah to West Ham?

According to Sport BILD, the German defender will be allowed to leave the Bundesliga club if his €18m (£15m) release clause is triggered by any suitors.

Therefore, West Ham has been named as a possible destination, and they are showing 'very concrete' interest in the 27-year-old.

The 6 foot 5 titan is seeking a new challenge and is reportedly 'pushing for a change' after spending eight years at Leverkusen, and he has described a move to England as his dream.

Tah’s contract runs until 2025, but the release clause must be activated by the beginning of July before it expires.

How could Jonathan Tah fit in at West Ham?

The 16-cap international has made a mammoth 47 appearances in all competitions this season and has been an integral component of Xabi Alonso’s side.

This is showcased by the fact that has averaged 1.2 interceptions and 3.5 clearances per game in the league, as well as only being dribbled past 0.2 times per game.

Tah is extremely reliable, competitive, and calm as he hasn’t made any errors that have led to a shot or a goal, and hasn’t committed any penalties.

His manager, Xabi Alonso, has described him as a “leader” and the player himself has highlighted on his own brilliant work ethic too, he said: “I work very, very hard on myself, it has always been like that. I step on the gas a lot, which many people might not realize. Now I'm reaping the laurels."

From a West Ham viewpoint, the £27m-rated target could potentially form a formidable defensive partnership with Kurt Zouma.

The Frenchman ranks within the highest 5% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for clearances per 90, as well as the best 28% for aerial wins per 90, to emphasise his dominant physicality.

Meanwhile, Tah sits in the best 10% for pass completion, so this ball-spraying ability, combined with Zouma’s defensive acumen, can make a mean centre-back pairing.

David Moyes has previously hailed the former Chelsea prodigy as a “colossus”, whilst ex-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho dubbed him “fantastic” after a starring role in the League Cup final triumph over Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

The thought of these two commanding pillars, both brimming with top-level experience and pedigree, could really be the next step to elevate West Ham back into the top half of the table.

The signing of the £48k-per-week titan could be crucial for the Irons next season, especially if they secure European football for a third consecutive year if they beat Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final.