West Ham are making a very drastic change in playing style, with the appointment of Julen Lopetegui, replacing David Moyes, who had been at the club from 2019-2024, in his second stint as Hammers boss.

Lopetegui is largely known for deploying a more possession-based style of football, whilst Moyes was more driven towards defensive compactness, and hitting teams on the break, to get results by any means necessary.

With this change in style, playing personnel will have to be adapted, with recruitment largely underway, to equip Lopetegui with the players needed to play his possession brand of football, ahead of their 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, West Ham are monitoring the situation of Mats Hummels. The German defender's contract expired with Borussia Dortmund this summer, as Hummels is currently assessing his options for his next move.

Bologna were said to be interested, but have reportedly withdrawn their interest, and the other possibility being touted is for Hummels to retire from his playing career, but no final decision has been made yet. Previous reports suggest West Ham have actually offered the player a contract.

Hummels made 40 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions last season, scoring four goals, providing one assist, and contributing to 12 clean sheets in his 2,932 minutes played.

Hummels and Alvarez partnership to solidify Hammers

Hummels, once described as "one of the very best in the world" by writer Michael Yokhin, has many attributes that would help West Ham and new boss Lopetegui implement his system, carrying an elite understanding of the game, and composure on the ball.

Dortmund made it all the way to the Champions League final, with Hummels playing a huge part in that, playing all 13 games, and scoring an important goal against PSG in the semi-finals, to double their lead to 2-0 on aggregate.

As you can see from the comparison table below, Hummels blows both Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd out of the water, especially in passing metrics. Attempting double the number of passes of the Moroccan, and nearly triple the amount of Zouma.

Hummels vs Zouma vs Aguerd comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Hummels Zouma Aguerd Passes Attempted 80.6 36.4 45.8 Pass Completion % 89% 83.8% 80.1% Progressive Passes 4.66 1.68 3.30 Progressive Carries 0.63 0.22 0.49 Tackles 1.70 0.32 0.78 Interceptions 1.87 0.92 0.83 Blocks 1.87 1.21 1.60 Clearances 4.66 5.08 4.13 Aerials Won 2.16 1.84 2.33 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

He also has the highest pass completion rate, most progressive passes per 90, and the most progressive carries per 90. This shows Hummels' competence playing out from the back, composure on the ball, and willingness to break the lines with his passing ability.

These are traits Lopetegui values in his central defenders, and something the Hammers will be trying to add this summer, improving the on-ball qualities of their defenders to suit the style of their new managerial appointment.

Edson Alvarez - who was entrusted to replace Declan Rice last summer - sitting just in front would also add extra legs to protect the defensive line, helping to form a solid and consistent spine down the centre of the pitch.

The Mexican completes 2.91 tackles per 90 minutes, 1.50 interceptions 2.16 blocks, and 2.79 clearances per 90, ranking in the top 12% or higher for all of these metrics among midfielders in the top five European leagues.

Therefore, a pairing of Hummels and Max Kilman, with Alvarez sitting in front, would definitely provide West Ham with a secure foundation, allowing them to implement their new style of play quicker, and get the best out of others.