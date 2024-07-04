It's not really surprising, but it hits with the force of a raging bull all the same. West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta is locked in negotiations with Brasileiro Serie A side Flamengo, heading back to his homeland.

One year ago, the all-action playmaker seemed destined for a move to Premier League juggernauts Manchester City, but for his £85m transfer to be foiled by FA charges for betting breaches.

Now, UEFA are closing in on a lengthy suspension and the Brazil international is returning home to avoid a ruinous sanction - or at least, avoid an interminable spell on the sidelines.

West Ham need to sign a centre-forward and have already purchased teenage winger Luis Guilherme for £25.5m, but Paqueta's sale would leave a hole, no doubt. A replacement would be required.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports via Knees Up Mother Brown earlier this week, West Ham are locked in negotiations with Juventus for the transfer of Matias Soule, with the Serie A side willing to sell to mitigate their financial worries.

Aston Villa have been known admirers of the Argentine talent but have eased their interest after signing Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior from the Old Lady.

Soule is worth €40m (£34m) to Juventus, but with Paqueta fleeing the English capital, the Hammers need to launch an effort to sign a worthy replacement.

What Matias Soule would bring to West Ham

Soule, aged 21, has just completed a successful loan move in the Italian top flight with Frosinone, scoring 11 goals and supplying three assists across 36 matches.

Matias Soule vs Lucas Paqueta (23/24 Comparison) Stat Soule Paqueta Matches played 36 31 Matches started 36 31 Goals 11 4 Assists 3 6 Big chances created 8 12 Pass completion 81% 75% Key passes per game 2.3 1.4 Ball recoveries per game 4.9 6.3 Dribbles per game 2.8 1.3 Duels won per game 5.6 7.6 Stats via Sofascore

While he offers positional value both centrally and on the attacking right flank, there are some interesting similarities between the young buck, who has been hailed for his "supernatural dribbling" by journalist Antonio Mango, he's also an elite distributor, and this could lead him to successfully replacing Paqueta's talismanic prowess as the central star.

Indeed, as per FBref, Soule ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions and successful take-ons and the top 14% for progressive passes per 90.

Paqueta? The 26-year-old ranks among the top 10% for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 4% for tackles per 90.

Soule has the tools to slot into Paqueta's place in Julen Lopetegui's side, especially given the Serie A starlet has been described as "an elite coach's dream" by analyst Ben Mattinson for his tactical fluidity and sharp match intelligence.

He could be the perfect addition to an Irons side in transition, and Lopetegui must ensure that he is brought to east London, especially if Paqueta ends his spell at the club rather bitterly.