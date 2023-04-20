West Ham will battle Gent this evening in the Europa Conference League in an attempt to secure their passage into a European semi-final for a consecutive season.

The east London outfit is unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, a run which included a dramatic and commendable comeback draw against title-chasing Arsenal in their last outing.

That result lifted the Hammers four points above the relegation zone, but tonight their attentions turn to a competition which could provide the first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980.

However, with another crucial domestic match against Bournemouth looming on Sunday, David Moyes is expected to name a much-changed line up.

Football FanCast have predicted the West Ham starting XI that take on the Belgians at the London Stadium tonight with five changes expected from last weekend.

How could West Ham line up against Gent?

4-3-3 - Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Rice, Downes, Paqueta; Bowen, Said Benrahma, Ings.

Areola will start in goal as he has started every game in the competition, allowing the chance to rest first-choice keeper Lukasz Fabianski. This is not expected to change for this evening's tie.

Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, and Emerson will form the back four. The first two defenders will keep their places after forming a strong partnership in the second half of the last match against the Gunners.

Ogbonna, who made two blocks, interceptions, and tackles, and four clearances in the first leg of the tie will replace Thilo Kehrer. Emerson will make up the other defensive change by replacing Cresswell, who doesn’t possess the pace to contain the dangerous Gift Orban, who has netted 14 goals in as many games this term.

The ever-present club captain Rice will retain his starting position, whilst Downes will replace Tomas Soucek as the box-to-box midfielder. The £65k-per-week Czech is enduring a tricky campaign - notably being dubbed "useless" by journalist Alan Rzepa - and the Irons will require Downes’ mobility and forward-thinking to maximise their chances of progression.

Paqueta, who kickstarted the London derby comeback on Sunday by winning a penalty, will be the other midfielder.

Finally, the busy, tricky, and diminutive wide pairing of Bowen and Benrahma will occupy the wing spots. The Englishman netted the second goal against Mikel Arteta's side with Harry Redknapp admitting he is a "huge fan" of the talent.

However, a change in the frontline will see Ings replace Michail Antonio as the focal point of the team.

The former Liverpool man netted in the first leg at the Ghelamco Arena, whilst the Jamaican has been in dismal form this campaign, only scoring three times in 27 Premier League appearances.