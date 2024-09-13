Team news has come out of West Ham United ahead of their trip across London to face Fulham this weekend, as manager Julen Lopetegui faces the prospect of being without one player in particular.

Lopetegui's side have started the new Premier League season in mixed fashion, winning one and losing two of their opening three games under their new manager, but the defeats have come against top-four opposition in Aston Villa and English champions Man City.

By contrast, Fulham have begun 2024/2025 with a win, draw and defeat - so the two sides head into Saturday's 15:00 kick off on a similarly split run of opening form. West Ham will be hopeful of coming away from west London with all three points, as Lopetegui has a near-fully fit squad to choose from.

While some out-of-window transfer work has still been going on in the background, with West Ham holding talks to sign free agent defenders like ex-Liverpool star Joel Matip given their shortage of senior centre-backs, Lopetegui will be pleased about the options at his disposal overall.

West Ham summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Max Kilman Wolves €47.5m Crysencio Summerville Leeds United €29.3m Niclas Fullkrug Borussia Dortmund €27m Luis Guilherme Palmeiras €23m Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Undisclosed Aaron Wan-Bissaka Man Utd €18m Wes Foderingham Sheffield United Free transfer Guido Rodriguez Real Betis Free transfer Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Loan transfer Carlos Soler PSG Loan transfer West Ham summer departures To Fee (Transfermarkt) Flynn Downes Southampton €17.85m James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest Loan Maxwel Cornet Southampton Loan Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Loan Said Benrahma Lyon €14.4m Angelo Ogbonna Watford Free transfer Thilo Kehrer Monaco €11m Nathan Trott FC Copenhagen €1.5m Ben Johnson Ipswich Town Free transfer Joseph Anang St. Patrick's Athletic Free transfer

Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola has been passed fit to play Fulham this weekend, so there is good news for the Hammers, but the West Ham player who's been dominating headlines in the build-up to their next game has been summer signing Niclas Fullkrug.

The Germany international picked up an Achilles tendon injury on international duty, forcing him to return to Rush Green early. Reports have even claimed that West Ham have considered bringing in a free agent striker after Fullkrug's knock, with an update now coming out of the London Stadium.

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug a doubt for Fulham this weekend

Lopetegui, speaking in a pre-match press conference, has confirmed that Fullkrug is a doubt for West Ham's match against Fulham this weekend, but hasn't completely ruled out his inclusion either.

“Let’s see what happens. He has a little problem, which is a pity, but we will evaluate him, as we are with everyone else," said the West Ham boss.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] he was a bit better, and we just need to keep an eye on him. I think we will make a final decision on him tomorrow [Friday].”

The £100,000-per-week forward appears touch-and-go, but Lopetegui's update also suggests that Fullkrug's injury is by no means serious if there is still a chance he could play.

Fellow new arrival Carlos Soler could also make his Claret and Blue debut tomorrow afternoon, with Lopetegui claiming the Spaniard has been getting up to speed behind the scenes.

“It’s been good working with Carlos since he came in, and helping him understand the way we want to play," said Lopetegui on Soler's imminent West Ham debut.

"He’s a good player, at a good age, and he can help us in a different position.

“We’re looking forward to our last couple of sessions before the Fulham game, because we’ve been waiting for a lot of the players to come back from playing for their countries. We’ll evaluate everything and then make a decision about how we’re going to set up.”

The only sure-fire absentee for West Ham appears to be left-back Aaron Cresswell, who has been ruled out with a thigh injury.