Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United trio Emerson Palmieri, Nayef Aguerd and Gianluca Scamacca are all in contention to play today despite fitness concerns.

What's the latest West Ham team news?

The Hammers face a huge game at the bottom of the Premier League today as they take on fellow relegation rivals Southampton at the London Stadium.

Indeed, both teams come into the fixture inside the bottom three, with David Moyes' men only one place and one point above the last-placed Saints.

Remarkably, with things so tight at the bottom of the division, a win could see West Ham rise as far as 14th in the division thanks to superior goal difference and with Everton not playing until tomorrow.

With that in mind, Moyes will want his best team available for selection and it sounds as though that could be a possibility with a few players potentially in line to play amid recent fitness issues.

Indeed, in a written post on The West Ham Way, Ex revealed that Emerson, Aguerd and Scamacca could all be involved in this important fixture.

He said: "The manager reported in his press conference that Emerson was suffering from a virus, Aguerd a sore hip and Scamacca was still feeling his knees but we believe all of them could be available for selection today."

Will Emerson, Aguerd and Scamacca play against Southampton?

As alluded to by Ex, it had looked as though the Hammers had been dealt a triple fitness blow with the aforementioned players all doubts coming into the game.

Indeed, speaking to the press in the week, Moyes explained that his team have "got a couple of illnesses here and there and a couple of odd injuries" to deal with.

He then went on to specifically say: “Emerson has got a bit of sickness, Aguerd came back with a bit of a grumbly hip and Scamacca’s got a sore knee. We’ll need to see how they are in the next few days.”

But following this update from Ex, it now seems as though that woe could be turned into joy with all three potentially available to pass a late fitness test and be involved.

All three have played over 1300 minutes for the club this season – with the most in the team being Jarrod Bowen on 2900 – so they're important squad players, even if Moyes has had to make do without them on other occasions this term.

With so much on the line today, it would be a major boost to have any of the three back, let alone all of them.