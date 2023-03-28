Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United look to have a fully fit squad ahead of their next game while their opponents may have some worrying injuries to deal with.

What's the latest on West Ham and their injuries?

David Moyes and his side are very much approaching crunch time in their Premier League season. They sit 18th in the division with just 12 matches to save themselves after the international break ends.

They begin the run-in with a home match against fellow relegation battlers Southampton, who are currently bottom of the league, one point behind the Hammers.

In theory, a win for either side could see the victorious side lift themselves well out of the relegation zone – with 12th-placed Crystal Palace only three points above West Ham – so the importance of the game cannot be more clear.

With that in mind, Moyes will be delighted to know that his entire squad be available for selection, so long as nothing changes in the week before the match, while Southampton could be missing a few key men.

Ex explained as much while talking on a recent The West Ham Way Podcast, saying: “Both of Southampton's centre-backs - Jan Bednarek and Armel Bella-Kotchap - went off injured in their last league game.

"They've now got Che Adams to add to the injury list as he went off with a calf injury in Scotland's international game in the week. So Southampton have been hit by key injuries going into that game with us on Saturday.

"And as far as I'm aware, unless something happens in the next internationals this week – because there's still a few games to play – then West Ham are going to have a fully fit squad, including [Lukasz] Fabianski, who is back in training now with a face mask, but should be available.

"So we're going into that game with what I hope will be a fully fit squad, whereas Southampton have got quite a depleted one. So an absolutely massive, massive game for us, that game against Southampton.

What's the latest team news for West Ham v Southampton?

Seeing as Bednarek suffered a broken rib in Saints last game, it seems unlikely that he'll be fit for this game. On top of that, as Ex mentions, there is doubt over the availability of Adams and Bella-Kotchap who could both miss the game.

Fabianski fractured his cheekbone and eye socket recently, but if Ex is right and the Pole is able to play with a face mask, the club should also have everyone available – providing Michail Antonio has also fully recovered from a minor calf issue.

All in all, it sounds like West Ham will have no excuses if they fail to get all three points at home against Southampton on Sunday.