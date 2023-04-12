Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could be out injured for a "couple of weeks".

What is the latest West Ham injury news for Gianluca Scamacca?

The 24-year-old returned from the recent international break with Italy with a knee issue that has now seen him absent for the past three Premier League games.

On April 4, manager David Moyes was quoted by football.london as saying the player could be out of action for a short while.

He explained: “The only news that we’ve got is that Gianluca Scamacca’s got two weeks rehabilitation on his knee at the moment, which is going to keep him out for a couple of weeks."

Worryingly, however, this was over a week ago and yet it doesn't sound as though Scamacca had made a great deal of progress.

Indeed, while writing an update on The West Ham Way Patreon page, Ex revealed that he is still not training and so won't be back for some time.

He said: "Gianluca Scamacca has not yet returned to training and it is looking likely that he will not be available for selection for a couple of weeks yet."

Has Scamacca flopped at West Ham?

It certainly hasn't been a great debut season in England for the Italian. For instance, he has just three Premier League goals in 16 outings.

And while fitness issues have hampered his progress, he hasn't played in any of the club's last ten league games despite being fit enough to make the bench for four of those games.

Notably, in that run of games as an unused substitute, West Ham were in need of a goal against Aston Villa but Moyes opted against bringing on Scamacca.

The game ended 1-1 and after the game, the manager defended his decision with some criticism aimed at the forward.

He told the press: “We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is.

“Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out.

“I think his application is there, we just want the output to be bigger and more, that’s one of things we are looking for more (of)."

Seeing as the Italian earns £90k-p/w, the club will no doubt be hoping he can get fit and start proving his worth in a West Ham shirt soon.