Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed there is no reason to panic over West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta after he was spotted with an oxygen mask.

What's the latest on Lucas Paqueta and West Ham?

It was an important win for the Hammers on the weekend as they picked up all three points which lifts them out of the relegation zone and up into 14th.

Indeed, going into that game against Southampton, there was talk that manager David Moyes would be sacked if he couldn't guide his team to victory at the London Stadium.

As it happened, a single goal scored in the first half by Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd was enough to decide the Premier League encounter.

Fans would have certainly been relieved to pick up the vital three points but may have jumped to some fearful conclusions after Brazilian international Paqueta posted a picture of himself on instagram after the match.

Indeed, as seen here, the midfielder shared a selfie online as he looked a little worse for wear while using an oxygen mask.

While speaking about the concerns on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex was able to reveal what the full story was.

He explained (7:53): "Now people were starting to worry last night because on Instagram, he posted a picture of himself with an oxygen right face mask on and lying down on a bed.

"And people worried that he'd obviously sustained an injury but this is a common recovery method when you've played an exhausting game. And you've got to play another one soon."

How many tackles did Paqueta make against Southampton?

Paqueta played 88 minutes against the Saints on Sunday and really did work hard as he attempted a mammoth 26 duels, winning 15 of them (the most of any player on the team). What's more, he made 10 tackles in the game, the most in a Premier League game by a West Ham player since Mohamed Diame against QPR in 2012 (via Opta).

Seeing as the £150k-p/w star may well be in line to start again on Wednesday night at the Hammers host Newcastle United, it's not hard to see why he's been doing all he can to aid his recovery.

And after this tireless performance against Southampton, fans will no doubt be delighted to learn that the Brazilian looks to be as fit and healthy as could be expected.

With just 11 games left to save themselves from relegation, it looks as though Paqueta will be key to their plight.