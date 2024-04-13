Highlights West Ham face a tricky task after Bayer Leverkusen snatched a Europa League lead ahead of Thursday's second leg.

Lucas Paqueta's absence poses a problem for West Ham, but youth star Lewis Orford may be Moyes' answer in the hunt for a talented successor.

Orford mirrors Paqueta's playstyle as West Ham's promising academy talent emerges in a bid to follow elite footsteps at London Stadium.

West Ham United's campaign was dealt a bruising blow when Bayer Leverkusen struck late to take a two-goal lead to east London for next Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The Hammers, who won the Europa Conference League last season, have been much-improved this term and will be determined to prod away at their indomitable German foes next week in an attempt to find an early goal and push for an unlikely turnaround.

Seventh in the Premier League, West Ham are certainly not just fighting on the continental front, and while full focus will be on defeating Fulham at the London Stadium on Sunday, there will be an eagerness to get to work against Xabi Alonso's men and fight to win European silverware for the second season running.

It was a spirited and organised effort, but Bayer Leverkusen found success in the latter stages as they have done so often this season, and in the second leg, David Moyes will be forced to contend with the absence of star man Lucas Paqueta, who is suspended after being booked.

Lucas Paqueta's season in numbers

Paqueta has been fantastic this season, producing playmaking performances of elite standard to charge a West Ham machine a cut above the 2022/23 campaign's effort.

Silverware might have been gleaned last year but this masqueraded over a dismal domestic effort that only saw the threat of relegation evaded after a comparative purple patch late on.

Now, despite the £105m sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal after the Conference League triumph, West Ham have spread their recouped resources across the squad and are fighting for a qualifying place through the Premier League once again - Paqueta has been integral.

West Ham 23/24 Premier League Record Fixtures Wins PPG With Paqueta 25 13 1.92 Without Paqueta 7 0 0.43 Stats via Transfermarkt

Typically found on the left wing, the attacking midfielder, who has played across a range of roles and boasts a return of eight goals and seven assists in all competitions, was described as a "magician" by ex-Premier League footballer Robbie Mustoe.

In the Premier League, as per Sofascore, the Brazilian has clinched ten goal contributions from 25 outings, creating ten big chances, while averaging 1.5 key passes, 2.4 tackles, 6.6 ball recoveries, 1.4 dribbles and 8.0 successful duels per game.

This emphasises the 26-year-old's dynamism and all-roundedness - qualities that are intrinsic to the success of Moyes' disciplined, hard-working system.

To further demonstrate this, as per FBref, Paqueta ranks among the top 10% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes, the top 1% for tackles, the top 18% for interceptions, the top 16% for clearances and the top 4% for aerial duels won per 90.

In a way, he has taken the mantle from Rice this season, albeit performing a wholly different trade, having taken his quality and lifted it to a place that galvanises his peers into action with regularity.

It's no wonder that Manchester City are sniffing around for his signature once again, according to The Athletic, and are willing to meet the £85m buyout clause in his contract if lingering concerns over FA betting breaches are cleared.

With the £150k-per-week machine possibly following West Ham's former talisman Rice to the forefront of the Premier League, Moyes and co will need to recruit wisely once more, but it would certainly help if there was another academy prodigy ready to take a regular position in the first-team.

The Scotsman may not need to look any further than Lewis Orford, who has already found a place in the senior matchday squad on numerous occasions of late.

Lewis Orford's season in numbers

Orford, who turned 18 in February, signed his first professional contract with West Ham last year in a reflection of his meteoric rise through the levels, having now chalked up 84 appearances for the club's development teams, scoring 19 goals and adding 26 assists.

Prominent club insider ExWHUEmployee has remarked that the teenager has "caught the eye" with his performances this season, not least due to his stunning showings in the EFL Trophy against senior opposition.

Lewis Orford: EFL Trophy Stats 23/24 Stat Figure Matches played 5 Matches started 4 Goals 1 Assists 3 Pass completion 81% Key passes per game 1.6 Tackles per game 1.0 Ball recoveries per game 5.6 Duels won per game 4.2 Stats via Sofascore

There are certainly similarities between Orford and Paqueta's game, with his rounded approach to his craft and multi-functionality making him an attractive prospect for Moyes as he searches for inward talent to add to the first team.

And given that he has already found a place on the bench on seven occasions in 2023/24 - three times in the Premier League and four in the Conference League - one imagines that his first touch of professional action is but a whisker away, having been hailed for his "special" skill set by Irons content creator Mark Carlaw.

While he principally operates in midfield, Orford has also found ample success in central defence. Couple this tactical flexibility with a sensational ball-striking ability, and it's clear to see why he is held in such high regard.

This protean style of play might indeed lead him to absorb some of the finest qualities from both Paqueta and Rice as he pushes for a cemented spot in the senior setup.

Rice, for example, also played in central defence during his youth and in his maiden phase as a professional in east London. In fact, The Guardian has actually named Rice as a similar player to Orford when discussing the finest talents of each Premier League outfit in 2022, citing the youngster's turn of pace and fluency in his craft as standout traits that could see him emulate the England international.

If he keeps at it, Orford might just find himself growing into a “key player” - as he has been noted by ExWHUEmployee - for West Ham, perhaps even providing the quality and excitement that the best players such as the Rices and Paquetas of the London Stadium, to ensure that United remain a force in and around European competition.