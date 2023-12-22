Journalist Wayne Veysey has detailed behind-the-scenes "tension" at West Ham right now with what he describes as a big update on David Moyes' future.

Moyes looking very likely to leave in 2024

The Hammers boss' current deal expires in June next year as things stand, and reports have suggested Moyes is very likely to leave and not be offered a new deal.

The 60-year-old's second stint in charge of West Ham comes as the club's most successful era in recent decades, with the east Londoners clinching a first major trophy since 1980 last season.

West Ham's Europa League Conference triumph in Prague also comes as their first European trophy since the 1960s, and success abroad has been a reoccurring theme of Moyes' tenure.

They've qualified for Europe in three of their last three seasons under Moyes, sailing through to the Europa League semi-finals in 2022 before lifting the Conference League title earlier this year.

West Ham's league finishes under Moyes Season 16th 19/20 6th 20/21 7th 21/22 14th 22/23

West Ham are also through to the last 16 of this season's Europa League after a comfortable group stage campaign, yet some supporters have expressed disdain for Moyes' playing style recently and their league form can leave a lot to be desired.

Moyes came close to being sacked by West Ham on multiple occasions last term as well, with reliable news outlets lifting the lid on his difficult relationship with new technical director Tim Steidten (The Guardian).

The Scotsman's future, despite some real successes, appears to be up in the air. It is also believed West Ham are doing due diligence on Moyes' future replacement.

“Our understanding is that West Ham have been looking at future replacements for him," said 90min journalist Toby Cudworth last month (Talking Transfers via West Ham Zone).

"He won the Conference League in June, has one year left on his contract, but there’s been no engagement over a new contract.

“One thing we can say with near-certainty, David Moyes is not going to be signing an extension at West Ham barring a miracle.”

According to reporter Veysey, sharing his own news on Moyes for Football Insider, there is "significant tension behind the scenes" at West Ham and the former Everton manager is yet to hold any talks over his future.

In what's been described as a "big" update on Moyes potentially quitting, his future remains up in the air and his contract issue appears to be pushed to the side right now.

Veysey reiterates the strained dynamic between Moyes and Steidten, who club insider ExWHUemployee described as co-chairman David Sullivan's right-hand man recently.

West Ham's form has also been pretty inconsistent this month. Lately, they've been on the wrong end of 5-0 and 5-1 drubbings against Fulham and Liverpool respectively, but did seal impressive wins over Spurs and Freiburg earlier in the month.