Highlights West Ham United have made a strong start to the Premier League season, including a 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

New recruits Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse made their debuts, with the latter recording two assists.

West Ham is pursuing Mike Tresor, a talented winger from KRC Genk, who produced impressive stats in the Belgian Pro League last season.

West Ham United have made a strong start to their Premier League season, beginning with a draw against AFC Bournemouth before beating Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday.

In their victory over the Blues, new recruits Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse made their debuts, with the latter recording two assists.

Despite the Englishman's instant impact on the Hammers' creativity, David Moyes is still on the lookout for more talents who can make a difference in the final third, and an important update has emerged regarding their pursuit of a player who produced monstrous numbers in the Belgian Pro League last season.

Who are West Ham signing?

West Ham want KRC Genk's assist king Mike Tresor to become their latest signing having already made contact with the player's agency.

That is according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who provided an update on their pursuit of the Belgium international.

He revealed that the Irons 'must settle' the future of Lucas Paqueta before putting their full focus into securing a deal for the winger.

Paqueta was close to joining Manchester City, however, that move has been put on hold due to concerns surrounding an FA and FIFA betting investigation involving the Brazilian.

Valued around €20m (£17m), according to some reports, West Ham could potentially land a star in the making for a bargain price.

How good is Mike Tresor?

If West Ham were struggling to create chances, Tresor could be their answer.

In 42 appearances for Genk last season, the winger scored eight goals but produced an astonishing 24 assists, and it was the latter total that triggered journalist Kyle Bonn into drawing comparisons towards Belgium's best-ever player, stating: "That's Kevin De Bruyne levels".

Tresor is a versatile player who is comfortable playing on both flanks and through the centre with an ability to carry possession, drive into the box and create chances for his teammates.

Not only that, the 5 foot 8 whiz has demonstrated an ability to show up at the right time in the box to capitalise on opportunities and showcase his precise finishing.

West Ham's creative struggles last season were emphasised by the fact Jarrod Bowen topped the charts with five assists, so to possess a player of Tresor's versatility, output and creativity would be a throwback to when Dimitri Payet was producing outrageous displays in East London.

The mercurial Frenchman wrote his name into Hammers folklore during his two-year stay between 2015 and 2017, serving up 38 goal contributions in 60 appearances in all competitions.

Following his departure six years ago, no player has even come close to replicating those consistent returns for West Ham while filling the creative burden left behind by Payet.

During his first season at West Ham, the enigmatic creator's total of 12 goals and 13 assists landed him the Premier League Player of the Year at the London football awards and West Ham's Player of the Year in 2016.

Payet, who was labelled as "one of the most important players" by footballing icon Zinedine Zidane, arrived in England's top flight and made an instant impact.

If West Ham can lure the brilliant Belgian to the London stadium, he has the skill set to follow in the same footsteps as the Frenchman.