It's now been reported that West Ham could lose a "big voice" in the January transfer window as "many clubs" circle to sign him next month.

Players who could leave West Ham in 2024

The Hammers could see a wave of figureheads depart east London for nothing in the summer of 2024, including manager David Moyes.

Moyes is unlikely to be offered a new West Ham contract, according to reports, while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, defender Ben Johnson, young star Divin Mubama, midfielder Conor Coventry, prospect Joseph Anang, left-back Aaron Cresswell, and veteran centre-back Angelo Ogbonna could also leave upon the expiry of their deals.

Star regular Tomas Soucek is officially on that list as well, but some reports suggest he's actually put pen to paper on a new long-term deal in secret. Indeed, Soucek has signed a new West Ham deal till 2027 which is yet to be formally announced (Daily Mail).

While the Czech Republic international won't be going anywhere, it would seem, the same cannot be said for out-of-favour defender Thilo Kehrer.

The German, who put pen to paper on a move to West Ham from PSG in the summer of 2022, has barely featured under Moyes this season.

This is despite West Ham's manager previously revealing Kehrer is actually a "big voice" in the Irons dressing room, not to mention a real personality who was "stepping up" behind-the-scenes at one point.

"Amazingly, I already see Thilo Kehrer stepping up in the dressing room, big personality, big voice," said Moyes on Kehrer last year (via The Standard).

"I said about players taking time to adapt, and it may sound like a manager’s excuse, but I actually think he has adapted really well.

“He has had a couple of moments but you would have to say he has come in and played well and showed in the dressing room he has a voice and trying to help the players.”

Playing just 18 Premier League minutes over 23/24 so far, it appears Moyes' opinion of the defender has changed since then.

Kehrer, for his part, is now said to be eyeing up an exit from the London Stadium as we approach January.

Kehrer now eyeing up West Ham exit

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, writing via X, Kehrer is now open to leaving West Ham as his agents even start to sound out the market for potential landing spots.

The 27-year-old is apparently being chased by "many clubs", who have already made an approach to sign him.

IIt appears Kehrer, after just over one and a half seasons in claret and blue, could now end up departing in what would arguably go down as another failed transfer.