West Ham United chiefs are fearful they'll seriously regret not striking a deal with one prolific striker, after his representatives reached out to them in the January transfer window.

West Ham end January striker search with Evan Ferguson loan deal

Manager Graham Potter was backed in the January market, with West Ham re-calling set-piece threat James Ward-Prowse from his loan at Nottingham Forest and signing Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson on a temporary deal for the rest of the campaign.

The Irishman has endured a torrid last 12 months at Brighton, blighted by injuries and a lack of chances, so this transfer to West Ham, where he'll work under the manager who gave him his senior debut, could prove vital in reigniting his career.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

West Ham confirmed the arrival of Ferguson on deadline day, but this deal for the 20-year-old does not include any kind of buy-option clause, meaning the Hammers will have to return to the negotiating table if they wish to keep him beyond 2024/2025.

There are reports that West Ham have identified Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund as a summer target, in the event they decide not to pursue a permanent deal for Ferguson or are priced out of a move.

However, according to GiveMeSport, they were actually floated Lille star Jonathan David on a pre-contract agreement during the winter window - and he would've been a perfect alternative to Ferguson.

The 25-year-old's prolific form in France has seen him rack up a phenomenal 104 goals in all competitions for Lille, and he's scored in some pretty big games in the Champions League this season as well.

His six goals in eight Champions League appearances came against the likes of Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Juventus and even Liverpool at Anfield, with the Canada international also available on a free transfer later this year.

West Ham think they'll regret not striking pre-contract deal for David

As per GMS, West Ham already hold a belief they'll regret not signing David on a pre-contract, after they were offered his services by intermediaries during the winter.

The former Gent sensation is apparently close to making a final decision on his future, while other reports suggest that David has his sights firmly on a move to Barcelona, so West Ham are very fearful they're not about to lose the race for his signature.

Given his incredible record in front of goal, and the fact they could've snapped him up for free later this year, questions will be asked as to why West Ham didn't make a more concerted effort to sway him with a move to east London.

"Since I've been a coach, and I've been one since 2008, he's the player who has impressed me the most. He's incredible," former Lille manager Jocelyn Gourvennec told Sky Sports.

"He's always focused on his job, on his game, scoring goals. Nobody can disturb that. He's always focused, very quiet, very concentrated."