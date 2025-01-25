West Ham United are now thinking about signing a Premier League player alongside their move for Brian Brobbey, with the Hammers widely believed to be in serious talks over a deal for the latter as Graham Potter looks to reinforce his attacking options.

West Ham in negotiations to sign Brian Brobbey on loan

On Friday morning, a piece in De Telegraaf shared news of West Ham's "serious" attempt to sign Brobbey on loan with an obligation to buy.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a top target for West Ham, despite previous reports that their most likely striker signing of the window was RB Leipzig ace Andre Silva (ExWHUemployee), but Potter's side were also believed to be looking at alternatives to the 29-year-old.

“We had continued our talks with Andre Silva over a loan move to the summer,” said club insider Ex (via West Ham Way).

“The loan deal would potentially have an option at the end of it to make the deal permanent. Talks will continue today but at the moment other options are being considered as well. As I’ve been saying for a while now, I think this is the easiest deal to complete, and one we may chose to do as a temporary measure that could turn out to be a bargain.”

One of those alternatives in Brobbey is now being really coveted by West Ham, with De Telegraaf reporter Mike Verweij writing that the east Londoners have made a proposal to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy outright after contacting both the player and Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano backs West Ham's strong interest in signing Brobbey, claiming that Tottenham have backed out of the race and Potter's side are very keen on snapping up the 22-year-old.

However, Brobbey isn't their only potential January incoming, as West Ham want a new defender to.

West Ham considering January deal for Adam Webster

According to reliable journalist Jack Rosser, formerly of The Evening Standard, Brighton's Adam Webster is now a target for the Irons at centre-back.

Indeed, it is believed that West Ham are considering a January move for Webster, who cost the Seagulls £20 million to sign from Bristol City. It remains to be seen what Fabian Hurzeler's side would demand for the Englishman, but he has just 18 months remaining on his deal.

Webster could be a solid option for Potter, who worked with the 30-year-old during their time together at the Amex, but it is worth noting that he's barely featured this season due to thigh problems.