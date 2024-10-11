West Ham United are currently struggling to adapt to a new style of play, with David Moyes leaving the club in the summer, and Julen Lopetegui coming through the door, implementing a more possession-based approach.

Their midfield has struggled to find balance, leading to poor passing and control metrics, such as 45.4% possession (sixth worst in the division), and 83.0% passing accuracy (tenth worst in the division).

The Hammers find themselves 12th in the Premier League after seven games, winning two, drawing two, and losing three, leaving them on eight points. They have conceded 11 and only scored ten, which will need to see improvement on both sides of the ball in order to enter the top half of the table.

West Ham's midfield options

The current midfield options at West Ham consist of Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez, Carlos Soler, Tomas Soucek, and Lucas Paqueta. A good group of individual players, but Lopetegui is struggling to find the correct blend in that midfield to get the best out of everyone.

Alvarez and Rodriguez are better suited to playing as a defensive midfielder (number six) with a more mobile presence beside them. Soucek is more of a box to box option, who can crash the penalty area and score goals, but he also isn't the most mobile, whilst Soler is a technically gifted player, similar to Paqueta, who is better on the ball, and especially in Paqueta's case, higher up the pitch.

Alvarez vs Rodriguez vs Soucek vs Soler vs Paqueta comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Alvarez Rodriguez Soucek Soler Paqueta Goals 0.00 0.00 0.34 0.00 0.31 Assists 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 xG 0.00 0.02 0.39 0.14 0.34 xAG 0.04 0.00 0.08 0.00 0.10 Progressive Passes 4.44 2.54 3.53 5.71 6.72 Progressive Carries 0.37 0.17 0.39 0.71 1.03 Tackles 3.70 2.71 1.96 1.43 1.72 Interceptions 1.43 1.29 0.92 0.91 0.62 Aerials Won 1.11 1.19 3.92 0.00 1.03 Stats taken from FBref

The Hammers have tried multiple combinations, but their most successful has to be the recent midfield trio against Ipswich, containing Rodriguez, Soucek and Paqueta. This leaves Alvarez in a tricky situation, as he was originally signed to be the replacement for Declan Rice.

It's not the first time that a midfielder hasn't lived up to the billing for the east London side...

West Ham's own Patrick Vieira

When Cheikhou Kouyate first signed for West Ham, back in 2014, Sam Allardyce explained why there had been comparisons to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, stating "just look at his size and the way he moves".

Vieira - who is part of the Premier League's Hall of Fame - remains a legendary figure due to his stunning stint with the Gunners, having memorably been the captain of Arsene Wenger's glorious 'Invincibles' in 2003/04.

Much like Vieira - who stands at 6 foot 4 - Kouyate is also a towering presence at 6 foot 2, albeit with that perhaps where the similarity ended, as the Senegalese destroyer didn't quite live up to those lofty standards.