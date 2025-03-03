West Ham United are ready to rival Inter Milan for a player who has been described as the next Carlos Tevez, according to a new report.

West Ham break rut with two wins on the bounce

After a tough spell that saw them go four Premier League games without a win, West Ham are finding their rhythm under Graham Potter.

Following a 1-0 victory over Arsenal that all but ended the Gunners' title hopes, the Hammers built on that momentum with a 2-0 win against struggling Leicester City at the London Stadium, pulling further away from the relegation zone while deepening the Foxes’ woes.

A Tomas Soucek strike on his 30th birthday, along with an own goal from Jannik Vestergaard, secured the points for Potter's side, who climbed back above Everton into 15th place.

The win marked just Potter's third in the league since taking charge in early January, but with back-to-back victories for the first time, the former Chelsea boss is hopeful his team can push on.

"It’s been a really good week for us—two clean sheets, two wins, six points," Potter told the club's website after the Leicester match.

"As I said before, the players have responded really well, they've been working really well and really hard. You want them to get some points because it just shows you're on the right path," he added. "We need to keep moving forward."

West Ham want Santiago Castro

If West Ham are to improve further under Potter, adding reinforcements is a must – most importantly up front. Michail Antonio and record signing Niclas Fullkrug both remain injured with no return date in sight, while Danny Ings has scored just five goals in 68 games since moving to the London Stadium from Aston Villa in January 2023.

According to a new report from Tuttosport, per Inter News, the man Potter wants to help solve his striking woes is none other than Bologna forward Santiago Castro. The publication claims that the Hammers recently sent scouts to watch Castro in action, but will face stiff competition from Inter Milan for his signature, who are also keen on the Argentine.